Acetyl Chloride Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Acetyl Chloride Market

CABB, Puhua, Changzhou Zhongyao, Shandong Taihe, Dongtai, Excel Industries Ltd, Shangdong Xintai, Dongying Dafeng, Shandong Jiahong Chemical, Aquapharm Chemical Pvt. Ltd, Dev Enterprise, Nikava Pharmaceutical Industries, Anhui Wotu, Salon Chemical, IOLCP, GHPC, Changzhou Ouya Chemical, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Acetyl Chloride market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 80 million by 2025, from $ 62 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Acetyl chloride is an organic compound derived from acetic acid, substituting a hydroxil group OH- for a chlorine ion Cl-. It is an important organic synthesis intermediate, which is widely used in pharmaceutical industry, agriculture industry, dye industry, liquid crystal material etc.

Market Insights

China is the largest consumption of Acetyl Chloride, with a sales market share nearly58.05% in 2015.

The second place is India; following China with the sales market share over 18.20%. Europe is another important consumption market of Acetyl Chloride.

Acetyl Chloride used in industry including Pharmaceutical Industry, Agriculture Industry, Dye Industry, Liquid Crystal Material and Others. Report data showed that 28.59% of the Acetyl Chloride market demand in the Pharmaceutical Industry, 22.58% in Dye Industry, and 14.31% in Agriculture Industry in 2015.

The Acetyl Chloride market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Acetyl Chloride Market on the basis of Types are

High Purity

Low Purity

On The basis Of Application, the Global Acetyl Chloride Market is Segmented into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Dye Industry

Liquid Crystal Material

Others

Regions Are covered By Acetyl Chloride Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

