Acetic Anhydride Market 2020: Industry Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2026

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the acetic anhydride market include Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, DuPont, Bufa Chemikalien Gmbh & Co. KG, Fischer Chemic, Daicel Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Hudson Chemical Corp, and Atanor SCA. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Tremendous growth in the occurrence of number of health issues such as cough, cold, fever, nausea, body pain and others led to the increase in demand for drugs including paracetamol and aspirin. Acetic anhydride is the major raw material for the production of these drugs and this increases its demand which further leads to the market growth. Furthermore, a dramatic growth is being witnessed in the pharmaceutical sector for the past few years. Therefore, the growth in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the demand for acetic anhydride market. Moreover, cellulose acetate, the major application of acetic anhydride, is used in the production of cigarettes, the consumption of which has been escalating in the past few years. According to the research study by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, it is reported that 34.3 million adults in the United States are habitual smokers. Hence, rising cigarette demand increases the cellulose acetate consumption, further leading to the acetic anhydride market development. Additionally, acetic anhydride is also used in the production of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED), which is utilized as a bleach activator in laundry detergents. However, shifting of populace towards e-cigarettes and nicotine gums owing to the health issues caused by traditional cigarettes reduces the usage of cellulose acetate- thereby inhibiting the acetic anhydride market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of acetic anhydride.

Market Segmentation

The entire acetic anhydride market has been sub-categorized into application, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

Cigarette Filters

Coating Materials

Intermediate

Dyes

Flavors & Fragrance

Pesticides

Synthesizer

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for acetic anhydride market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

