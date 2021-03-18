According to latest research on Emergency Care market focusing on Leading Manufacturers- FastMed Urgent Care, MedExpress, CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, MD Now, Concentra, Inc

Global Emergency Care Industry 2020 Market Research Report 2025 was valued at USD XX million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2025. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as growing investments in Emergency care, increasing geriatric population, strategic developments between Emergency care providers and hospitals, and affordable care and shorter waiting periods offered by urgent care centers.

The global Emergency Care market is segmented on the basis of service and end use. Injury, diagnostic, physical, vaccination, illness and screening. Injury and diagnostic segments are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of accidents and large scale testing of life threatening diseases.

The trauma/injury treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the rising number of unintentional, minor injuries and the increasing preference for affordable and immediately available healthcare services.

Growing need for emergency medical services, rise in aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives, changing lifestyle, growing number of emergency medical hospitalization cases, and technological advancement are expected to drive the global market for ambulance and emergency equipment.

Key Market Players:

AFC/Doctors Express

FastMed Urgent Care

MedExpress

CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC

MD Now

Concentra Inc.

S. HealthWorks Inc.

MinuteClinic

…

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

