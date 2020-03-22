Accidental Death Insurance Industry By Application (Personal, Enterprise) Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players And 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Accidental Death Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The accidental death insurance industry consists of sales of accidental death insurance. The financial institutions pays a lump sum amount to the beneficiary in case of an accidental death, in addition to the standard benefit payable if the insured died of natural causes. This type of insurance is often an addition or a clause connected to a life insurance policy.

The accidental death insurance market is being driven by rising number of accidental deaths. Due to the rising number of deaths by accidents, there is an increase in awareness in the general public about benefits of having accidental death insurance and is driving them to opt for accidental death insurance policies, to safeguard their family’s income. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), accidental deaths in the US reached a historical high in 2017, increasing by 5.3% from 2016. In 2017, more than 150,000 people were killed in traffic accidents in India. This high number of fatal accidents are driving the demand for accidental death insurance.

Accidental Death Insurance Market Segmentation

Accidental Death Insurance Market By Application:

Personal Enterprise

Accidental Death Insurance Market By Product:

Personal Injury Claims Road Traffic Accidents Work Accidents Other

Table Of Content:

Accidental Death Insurance Market Characteristics Accidental Death Insurance Market Size And Growth Accidental Death Insurance Market Segmentation Accidental Death Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Accidental Death Insurance Market Accidental Death Insurance Market Trends And Strategies Accidental Death Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Accidental Death Insurance Market are

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

Ping An Insurance

The Accidental Death Insurance Market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for equity indexed life insurance and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

