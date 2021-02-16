AC-coupled and DC-coupled Solar Battery System Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027

The AC-coupled and DC-coupled Solar Battery System Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading AC-coupled and DC-coupled Solar Battery System market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The AC-coupled solar battery systems travel much faster than the DC-coupled battery systems. The AC-coupled batteries have a controlled current which cycles at a set rate. On the other hand, DC-coupled batteries are unpredictable, and in case they are used for long distances, they might end up into few damages.

Top Key Players:-ABB Ltd., Growatt New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd., General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Chem (LG Corporation), Microtex Energy Private Limited, Solargain PV, Starc Energy Solutions OPC Private Limited, Solectria Renewables, LLC (Yaskawa Electric Corporation), ZTE Corporation

Continuous increase in the use of renewable energy is rising across the globe, majorly in the US as nearly 20% of electricity is produced from renewable sources. Due to introduction of battery power systems, the solar energy is stored which is latterly used to produce electricity. This factor is one of a factor responsible for driving the growth of AC-coupled and DC-coupled solar battery system market. Nevertheless, upsurge in the number of residential areas across the globe is expected to gain high momentum in the future and so will provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the AC-coupled and DC-coupled solar battery system market.

The global AC-coupled and DC-coupled solar battery system market is segmented on the basis of type, battery type, and application. Based on type, the AC-coupled and DC-coupled solar battery system market is segmented into AC-coupled System and DC-coupled System. On the battery type, the AC-coupled and DC-coupled solar battery system market is segmented into lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others. Further, the AC-coupled and DC-coupled solar battery system market is segmented on the basis of application into residential, commercial, and industrial.

