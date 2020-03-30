Absorption Chillers Market: 2020 Industry by Major Manufacturers, Global Growth, Key Factors, Regional Outlook and Future Scenario by 2025

The Global Absorption Chillers Market are refrigerators which deploy a heat source to generate enough energy required to drive the cooling process and are used mainly in food storage and air conditioning. Generally, absorption chillers use waste heat from the turbine or water heater to generate energy. These chillers use a refrigerant with low boiling points such as ammonia and lithium bromide.

Growing juncture due to the increasing popularity of these cost-effective cooling systems, increasing popularity in the industrial sector especially the petrochemical industry are expected to spur the growth of the market over the forecast period. Also, since absorption chillers are environment-friendly are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, escalating electricity costs along with electricity shortages remain restraint for the market growth.

The Key Players Profiled in the market: Robur Corporation, Trane, CARRIER CORPORATION, LG Electronics, Thermax Limited, Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Thermal Engineering Co., Hyundai Climate Control Co. Ltd., EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH, Yazaki Corporation.

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Absorption Chillers market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The global absorption chillers market is primarily segmented by type, applications and region.

Based on type, the market is split into:

Gas Fired

Steam Heated

Direct Fired

Others.

Based on applications, the market is divided into:

Automotive

Chemical Industry

Others.

Target Audience:

Absorption chillers manufacturer & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Global Absorption Chillers Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, product type and applications market size and their forecast from 2014-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market-specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types and applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of absorption chillers.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Raw Material Providers

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

