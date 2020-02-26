Abrasive Disc Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Abrasive Disc Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Abrasive Disc Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Abrasive Disc market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Abrasive Disc Market

Saint-Gobain, METABO, Tyrolit, Rhodius, DRONCO, 3M, Klingspor, Bosch, Hermes Schleifmittel, Pferd, Ingersoll-rand, Deerfos, Weiler, Ali Industries, Stanley Black & Decker, CGW, Mirka, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Abrasive Disc market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1383.2 million by 2025, from $ 1157 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Abrasive disc is a coated abrasive which bonded fine ore abrasive grains to the base material of uniform thickness. It can machine a uniform surface.

Abrasive discs consist of abrasive grains adhered onto a backing of cloth, fiber, film, paper, non-woven, or other material. These units are then mounted on a sander, grinder or similar tool and used in a variety of sanding, grinding, polishing and surface preparation applications.

Market Insights

China has played a more and more important role in abrasive disc industry in the past years and it will be an important consumer market with a huge development space in future.

As more companies to enter the abrasive disc industry, the market competition will be more intense, this will eliminate some companies to make the market more healthy development.

The Abrasive Disc market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Abrasive Disc Market on the basis of Types are

Cutting Disc

Grinding Disc

Others

A cutting disc is a specialized, power tool used for cutting hard materials. This tool is like an angle grinder, the major difference is the cutting disc or blade itself.

On The basis Of Application, the Global Abrasive Disc Market is Segmented into

Metalworking

Woodworking

Ceramics

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Other

Regions Are covered By Abrasive Disc Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

