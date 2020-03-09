Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is an abnormal swelling in the abdominal aorta. The medical condition is treated a method known as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). In this technique, a weak spot is sealed with endovascular aneurysm stent. AAA mostly occurs in people over 50 years and is commonly observed among men as compared to women. Some of the causative factors include, smoking and high blood pressure.

The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population and smoking population. In addition, the technological advancements increasing awareness of AAA is expected to offer opportunities of market growth during the forecast period.

The global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is segmented on the basis of type, anatomy and site. Based on type, the market is classified as endovascular stent graft system and synthetic graft system. On the basis of anatomy, the market is bifurcated into traditional anatomy and complex anatomy. Based on site, the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is classified as infrarenal AAA and paraneal AAA.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market in these regions.

