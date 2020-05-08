A Steak War Sizzling in Air Conditioning Market, Latest Study Revealed

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “India Air Conditioning Market Outlook, 2021” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The India Air Conditioning Market offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Voltas etc.

Summary

Air conditioning systems comprise the largest share of total HVAC system demand globally. Growing urbanization is fuelling the construction of retail, hospitality and commercial properties and, in turn, expanding the market for air conditioning systems in India. Sudden spurt in mercury levels in central, western and southern regions in the country have increased month-on-month sales for most manufacturers. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of room air conditioners in residential and commercial areas. Most of the current market for air conditioning systems is concentrated in Tier-I and Tier-II cities where construction activity is the highest. As a result of the growing momentum towards smart cities, it is expected that the demand for air conditioning systems will continue to grow.

According to “India Air Conditioning Market Outlook, 2021”, air conditioning industry in India consists of a range of product categories such as central plant systems, VRF systems, packaged/ducted systems as well as room air conditioners. Room air conditioners account for more than 50% of the market, followed by central plant systems. The Tatas-owned Voltas has taken the top slot in the Indian air conditioning market, overtaking Korean white goods giant LG that has dominated the business for over a decade. The AC business is split into multiple segments: Room air-conditioners that are sold through multi-brand retailers and dedicated dealerships; Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) and duct Acs, which are used in commercial spaces such as offices and restaurants; and chillers for large building projects like airports and shopping malls are institutional sales.

Foreign manufacturers are continuously establishing capabilities in India to capture the room air conditioners market that is propelled by growth factors such as high disposable incomes, large base of middle-class households, and the propensity of the young workforce to spend on electrical and electronic goods. North, northwest and central India contributes close to one-third of AC sales in the country. In India, six major cities account for almost 80% sales of room air conditioners. Delhi is the largest market in Northern India while Hyderabad is the largest market in Southern India, followed by Chennai and Bangalore. In room air conditioning segment, the market share of window air conditioners has been witnessing a continuing decline over the last few years on account of decreasing price gap and lower energy-efficiency in comparison with split air conditioners. Consumers are buying more energy-efficient products and hence the 4-Star and 5-Star Acs are selling faster. Apart from these conventional air conditioners, inverter AC is the newest on the block and fast catching the Indian market. Manufacturers are also aggressive pushing inverter Acs in the market.

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of air conditioner in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

