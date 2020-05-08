A Paradigm Shift Into the Fragrance Market, Latest Study Reveals

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2021”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Fragrance Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Fragrance Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Fogg, Engage, Axe, Nivea, Wild Stone, Dove, Park Avenue, Set Wet etc.

Summary

Fragrance industry’s rapid growth is attributed primarily to the advent of functional products with characteristics such as perfumes and deodorants. The earliest scents known to Indians were the healing scents introduced through Ayurveda. Ayurvedic remedies recommending the use of aromatic herbs and fragrant plants for well-being, hygiene, treatment of ailments, beauty and age-control is well known even today. India has been a traditional country so far but now things are just about to change in a hurry. The fragrance industry in India is one of the largest in terms of production, consumption, import and is in the process of taking off as more youngsters wear a fragrance in the form of perfumes and deodorants.

According to “India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2021”, the market is growing with a CAGR of more than 20% from the last five years. Fragrance industry is projected to grow almost three times by the year 2021 due to rising personal care, brand awareness, increasing disposable income, growing demand in middle class people and affordable price of fragrances available in the form of mass perfumes and deodorants. Keeping in point of individuality and personal grooming & care, youngsters majorly fuelled the sales of products like deodorants and perfumes. The industry is set to grow and offer innumerable opportunities for new entrants as well as existing players. Unorganized sector accounts for a considerable market share in the fragrance industry of India.

Vini Cosmetics, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nivea India, Marico and McNroe are the market leaders in the organized fragrance market. India fragrance market is divided into two categories viz. Perfume and Deodorant. Deodorants dominate the market while perfume along with its innovations is growing fast. Fogg, Engage, Axe, Nivea, Wild Stone, Dove, Park Avenue, Set Wet and Sure are the major brands operating in the deodorant space. Fogg from Vini Cosmetics leads the deodorant category, along with a host of other well-known brands. Urban India accounts for a considerable market share in the sales of deodorants and perfumes. However, all the focus is now on rural India which inhabits a larger number of population and is majorly untapped. Deodorant category is registering a robust growth in the rural parts of India because of low price point and availability of wider choices.

“India Fragrance Market Outlook, 2021” discusses the following aspects of fragrance in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of fragrance market in India:

• Global Fragrance Market Outlook

• Global Fragrance Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Global Fragrance Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Category

• Global Perfume Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Global Perfume Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment

• Global Deodorant Market Size By Value & Forecast

• Global Deodorant Market Size By Product Type & Forecast

• Global Deodorant Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type, By Sales Channel

• India Fragrance Market Outlook

• India Fragrance Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Organized Fragrance Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Unorganized Fragrance Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Domestic Fragrance Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India International Fragrance Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Fragrance Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Category, By End User

• India Perfume Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Perfume Market Segmental Analysis: By Sales Channel

• India Deodorant Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Urban Deodorant Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Rural Deodorant Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Men Deodorant Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Women Deodorant Market Size By Value & Forecast

• India Deodorant Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand

• Pricing Analysis

• The key vendors in this market space

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various suppliers and channel partners of deodorant and perfume in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Fragrance Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size By Value

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Company

2.2.2. By Region

2.2.3. By Category

2.3. Global Perfume Market Outlook

2.3.1. Market Size By Value

2.3.2. Market Share By Segment

2.4. Global Deodorant Market Outlook

2.4.1. Market Size By Value

2.4.1.1. Overall Market

2.4.1.2. By Product Type

2.4.2. Market Share

2.4.2.1. By Product Type

2.4.2.2. By Sales Channel

3. India Fragrance Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. Organized vs. Unorganized Market

3.1.3. Domestic vs. International Market

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Category

3.2.3. By End User

3.3. India Perfume Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.2. Market Share By Sales Channel

3.3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.4. India Deodorant Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.1.1. Overall Market

3.4.1.2. Urban vs. Rural Deodorant Market

3.4.1.3. Men vs. Women Deodorant Market

3.4.2. Market Share By Brand

3.4.3. Pricing Analysis

4. India Economic Snapshot

5. Raw Material

6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

7. PEST Analysis

8. Trade Dynamics

8.1. Import

8.2. Export

9. Channel Partne

….Continued

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

