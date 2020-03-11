Glycol Ethers Market Global Research and Clinical Survey 2020 to 2024 BASF SE, Eastmen Chemical Company, FBC Chemical Corp., Ineos Group Limited

The Global Glycol Ethers Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Glycol Ethers Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2024 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The market for Glycol Ethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products, and accelerating demand in paints & coatings industry. On the flipside, REACH & EPA regulations regarding use of glycol ethers, and emergence of new products, like cellulosic ethanol, to use as a solvent for cleaning agents are the restraints hampering growth of the studied market.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392806/glycol-ethers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=bestresearchreports&Mode=21

The prominent players in the global Glycol Ethers market are:

BASF SE, Eastmen Chemical Company, FBC Chemical Corp., Ineos Group Limited, KH Neochem Co., Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd., Oxiteno, Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital), Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sasol Limited, DowDuPont, India Glycols Ltd.

Report Coverage

Paints & Coatings Market Segment to Dominate the Market

– Glycol ether helps in the formation of a proper film during coating cure and acts as an active solvent in resins. It helps in optimizing the evaporation rate of the solvent in a coating. It is also helpful in improving the flow out characteristics of a paint and in eliminating brush marks during painting.

– Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of glycol ethers. Paints & coatings is extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for glycol ethers for application in architectural paints & coatings production.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.

– In Middle East, the government efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments into industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.

Get Exclusive Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392806/glycol-ethers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=bestresearchreports&Mode=21

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Furthermore, Global Glycol Ethers Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

─Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Glycol Ethers Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.

─Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Glycol Ethers market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.

─Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Glycol Ethers market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Glycol Ethers significance data are provided in this part.

─Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Glycol Ethers market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.

─Investigations and Analysis — Glycol Ethers market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]