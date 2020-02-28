5G Market is Growing Steadily at a CAGR of 56.39% till 2025 led by T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies

The Global 5G Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.56 Bn in 2020 to US$ 23.95 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 56.39% between 2020 and 2025.

The telecommunication operators across the globe have acknowledged the need of a complete overhaul of the existing network infrastructure as the sudden surge in the number of connected devices have proved these infrastructures incapable of handling the data traffic. While, the data traffic increases, maintaining the QoS of service for the end-users is another critical aspect that needed to be considered for the telecommunication operators.

Cut-throat competition for subscriber base, narrowing profit margins have resulted in decreasing revenues for the telecommunication operators and thus the telecommunication industry faced the threat of dwindling down around 2 years back. Rollouts of 4G LTE networks didn’t reap as much revenues as were anticipated for the operators and instead incurred losses for few operators across the globe. In such a dire, scenario, the International Telecommunications Union in partnership with many stakeholders proposed the release of a completely new network architecture that has multiple capabilities. Release 15 and Release 16 were named as the standards for wireless telecommunication that is popularly recognized today as 5G. The 5G market in North America for the industry automation end-use sector is growing at CAGR of 48.65% and is expected to reach US$ 1.25 Bn in 2025 from 0.17 Bn in 2020.

Key players in the market are taking measures to gain maximum benefit from on the opportunities in emerging markets. The major players in the 5G market include T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., Nokia Networks, Telefonica S.A., and Orange S.A.

The capabilities of the new 5G architecture is not limited only to the telecommunication sector and instead spreads onto other industry verticals. Industry automation sector is one of the major end-user sector that is anticipated to be benefitted by the advent of 5G technology in the near future. North America being a technological and manufacturing hub, would be one of the major regions that would witness the implications of 5G technology when applied into the industry automation sector in the region. The use cases of 5G technology for the manufacturing sector are cell automation wherein devices in an assembly line and the control units would communicate wirelessly; Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) to transfer goods in a factory; process automation; remote assistance and robot control used in measurement and digging operations; and augmented reality (AR) for training and maintenance of staff.

In our study, we have segmented the 5G market by networking infrastructure and industry vertical. The networking infrastructure segment of the 5G market is segmented into small cells, macro cells, and others. While 5G finds its applications into many business cases, the industry verticals such as smart automotive, healthcare, smart transportation, consumer electronics, industry automation, building & home automation, and others constitute the industry vertical segment for the 5G market. On the basis of geography, the 5G market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

North America and APAC will have bigger share of revenue in the market, owing to their economically economies and developed infrastructure to support upcoming technological trends in almost all industry sectors and the population in the region coupled with smartphone penetration. Globally 5G market is expected to foresee significant rise in terms of revenue share. By 2025, the market scenario is expected to change in terms of acquired revenue share. North America is expected to be a saturated market with almost constant market share over the forecast period. However, APAC is estimated to gain significant share of revenue in the total market, as a result of growing economy and rising digitalization initiatives in the region.

