5G Devices Market 2020 Present Scenario, New Developments and Comprehensive Insights | Intel, Ericsson, Samsung, NEC

5G Devices Market: Overview

The introduction of 5G is expected to drive significant new opportunities for smartphone manufacturers, thanks to rising interest among consumers and application developers alike. 5G technology will enable ultra-high speeds, and enable various new applications with the help of internet of things. The growing adoption of connectivity, digital applications, and wearable technology is also expected to drive growth for players in the 5G devices market. Moreover, up gradation of existing supporting infrastructure including modems, towers, and other supporting infrastructure will present major opportunities for new players. The growth of 5G devices market is expected to drive significant opportunities as adoption of 5G technology has received positive signals around the world.

The Following Top Key Players in the 5G Devices Market: Intel, Ericsson, Samsung, NEC, Mediatek, Cisco, Cavium, Qorvo, Huawei, Nokia, Analog Devices, Verizon Communications, SK Telecom, T-Mobile, ZTE, Korea Telecom, China Mobile, MACOM, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

5G Infrastructure

5G Testers

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the 5G Devices market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global 5G Devices Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global 5G Devices Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of 5G Devices Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Scope of the report:

The report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

