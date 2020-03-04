5G Chipset Market Is Poised to Exhibit a Robust CAGR 75.11% in the Period of Assessment 2025 | Intel, Huawei Technologies, Nokia, Texas

The global 5G chipset market was evaluated from 2019, as the technology has not yet been commercialized in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 75.11% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



5G chipsets enable 5G packet transmission on smartphones, portable hotspots, IoT devices, and increasingly, notebook PCs with mobile network capabilities. 5G mobile devices will combine familiar sub-6GHz bands with new MIMO antenna systems, as well as high-frequency millimeter-wave.(mmWave) bands with highly-focused beam-steering.

5G is expected to add several layers of complexity to the spectrum, due to the all-inclusive nature of services that it supports, from extreme broadband services to massive machine-type communications (mMTC) and ultra-reliable MTC. Every application demands its own position in the spectrum depending on its requirements.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global 5G Chipset Market: Qualcomm Technologies Inc., MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Xilinx Inc., Nokia Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Qorvo Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Cavium Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV.

Industrial Automation to Account for Significant Share

The manufacturing companies across the world are under immense pressure due to shorter product and business lifecycles and intense volatility in the business. The profit margins are getting squeezed as the workforce is aging, and components increasingly become more varied and complicated to manufacture.

Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the 5G network, is expected to enhance the aforementioned business issues associated with industrial automation. The enhanced network provides manufacturers to build smart factories and leverage emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and automation.

Qualcomm announced that its upcoming flagship mobile platform will feature a system-on-chip (SoC) built on the 7nm process node. The 7nm SoC can be paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, which is anticipated to be the first 5G-capable mobile platform for smartphones and other mobile devices.

MediaTek and China Mobile signed the 5G Device Forerunner Initiative memorandum at the 2018 MWC SH Global End Device Summit organized by China Mobile to jointly develop 5G terminal devices and enhance the maturity of 5G chipsets and terminals. This initiative was kick-started by China Mobile to promote the maturity and expansion of the industry for 5G terminal devices

