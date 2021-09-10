5G Chipset Market 2020 by Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mm Wave IC), By Operational Frequency, By End user & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2026

5G Chipset Market 2020 industry research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global analytical data. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the market on several fronts. The authors of the report segment the market according to type of product, application, and region. The study will also provide a list of emerging players in the market.

Scope of global 5G chipset includes by Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mm Wave IC), by Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz, Between 26 & 39 GHz, Above 39 GHz), By End user (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Proliferation of devices using the internet increases the demand for an entirely new wireless infrastructure called 5G. Fifth generation wireless (5G) is described as the next generation of mobile networks past the current 4G LTE mobile network. These networks enlarge broadband wireless services beyond mobile internet to Internet of Things (IoT) and critical communications segments to permit a perceived fully ubiquitous connected world. 5G is expected to deliver new levels of effectiveness and performance empowering new user experiences and connection of new industries.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

* Broadcom

* Intel Corporation

* Nokia Corporation

* Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

* Mediatek Inc.

* Xilinx Inc.

* Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

* Qorvo

* Infineon Technologies AG.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the 5G Chipset Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

* ASIC

* RFIC

* Cellular IC

* mm Wave IC

Based on operational frequency, the market is divided into:

* Sub 6GHz

* Between 26 & 39 GHz

* Above 39 GHz

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

* Automotive & Transportation

* Energy & Utilities

* Healthcare

* Retail

* Consumer Electronics

* Others

Table of Contents:

Global 5G Chipset Industry Market Research Report

1 5G Chipset Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global 5G Chipset Market, by Type

4 5G Chipset Market, by Application

5 Global 5G Chipset Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global 5G Chipset Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global 5G Chipset Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global 5G Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 5G Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

