4K Set-Top Box Market Size to Reach USD 4,242 million by 2025 | CAGR 35%

Sprint Stat Research has published a new report titled “4K Set-Top Box Market – Global Trends and Forecast Analysis, 2017-2025”. According to Analysts at Sprint Stat Research, the global 4K set-top box market was valued at USD 525 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4,242 million by 2025, at a growth rate of 35% in 2018-2025.

Rising demand for media-rich home entertainment services is the primary factors contributing the growth of 4K set-top box market globally. Furthermore, improved standard of living coupled with mandatory installation of set-top box and favourable government initiatives is anticipated to escalate the 4K set-top box market growth in given analysis period. Moreover, growing availability of high speed broadband internet coupled with developed network infrastructure in metropolitan cities has further driven the growth of 4K set-top box market across the globe. However, lack of high speed broadband internet connectivity in many developing countries may hinder the growth of 4K set-top box market.

4K set-top box market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the global 4K set-top box market is bifurcated into over-the-top set-top boxes (OTT), internet protocol television (IPTV), digital terrestrial television (DTT), and others. Various applications analyzed in the global 4K set-top box market report are residential and commercial. The 4k set-top box market has analyzed across the five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its major countries.

Major players profiled in the report are Amazon, EchoStar Corporation, Roku Inc., SAGEMCOM, Technicolor SA, Vestel Company, Humax Consumer Electronics Company, ZTE Corporation, Arion Technology, Inspur Information Technology Company, Infomir LLC, MStar Semiconductor, Inc., and others.

This research report provides in-depth assessment of 4K set-top box market driving factors and features. The report highlights detailed analysis of 4K set-top box market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2014-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of 4K set-top box market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. The report also presents a detailed overview on market segmentation. Overall, this research report shows historic, on-going, and estimated market analysis in terms of value and volume, analysis of niche industry developments and market share analysis. Detailed profiles of industry players are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their business strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the 4K set-top box market space.

The report segments the global 4K set-top box market as follows:

4K Set-Top Box Market, Product Segment Analysis

Over-The-Top set-top boxes (OTT)

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)

Others

4K Set-Top Box Market, Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

4K Set-Top Box Market, Region Segment Analysis