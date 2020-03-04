Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2024 CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft

The cloud identity and access management software market was valued at USD 2,463.21 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6843.23 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.77% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The cloud identity and access management market includes cloud-based identity and access management solutions, which include the software that are deployed on cloud and used for preventing identity threats in an enterprise. The end-user verticals include IT and telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail, and education.

Cloud identity and access management (IAM) technology is used to initiate, capture, record, and manage multiple user identities and their access permissions. All users are authenticated, authorized, and evaluated, according to the company policies and their respective roles.

Cloud technology is changing the way businesses work, driven by the cost efficiencies and economies of scale. However, lack of proper security measures can undermine the benefits of cloud computing. This calls for a fundamental need for security solutions, including security for identity-related crimes, and hence, drives the market for cloud identity and access management.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market: Cyberark Software Ltd, CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Okta Inc., Centrify Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc., Auth0 Inc., Dell Technologies

This study mainly helps understand which Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Regional Analysis for Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Market Trends

Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– Single sign-on (SSO) is the most recent innovation in identity access management. The compact and highly flexible nature of this solution is attracting a wide range of end users, ranging from IT companies to the manufacturing sector.

– In the case of federated provisioning, the solution is a mix of two separate systems called federated identity and provisioning. Federated identity refers to the standards by which identity management responsibilities can be shared between various policy domains, while provisioning is the automation of all the lifecycle steps required to manage user or system access entitlements.

Industry Latest Updates-

– April 2018 – Cyberark announced that it has enhanced its cloud automation capabilities by incorporating CyberARK AMIs and AWS Cloud formation templates to provide advanced protection, especially in dynamic cloud environments.

– March 2018 – IBM teamed up with Cloudflare, a billion-dollar tech startup headquartered in San Francisco, to provide a new set of cyber security offerings to its cloud computing customers. The combination of these two giants may simplify things for end users.

In the end, the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of market covering all important parameters. Table, figure, charts, TOCs, chapters etc provided by industry. Crystal clear data to the client giving a brief detail on market and its trends.

