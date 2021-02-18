Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market Detailed Research Analysis, Recent Trends and Industry Outlook 2020-2023

Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Digital transformation has been one of the key trends driving the global industrial sector since the last decade. The move towards realizing industry 4.0 has driven investments in digital transformation, pushing the adoption of technologies in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing sector is expected to witness rapid transformation, owing to the increasing penetration of additive manufacturing technologies. Increasing availability of technology and reducing costs are enabling the deployment of advanced manufacturing solutions in small- and medium-scale industries. Further, the proliferation of wireless technologies and entrance of tech companies in the industrial landscape have been major supporting factors for the digital transformation market, while increased awareness among the end-users, further pushed the adoption of the technologies.

Market By Top Companies:

General Electric, Kuka Robotics, Abb Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, At&T Inc., Mircosoft Corporation, Sap Se, Stratasys Ltd, 3d Systems Corporation, Eos Gmbh, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., And Kaspersky Labs

Industry Research Coverage

Growing Adoption of Automation to Drive the Market for Robotics

Industrial robots play a crucial role in industry automation, with many core operations in industries being managed by robots. The market has been witnessing huge demand over the past decade, owing to the rising consumption advantages of smart factory systems. Growing penetration of the IoT and investments in robotics have been the major contributors to the growth of the market. Innovations in technology have enabled industries to use robots to streamline many processes, increase efficiency, and also eliminate errors. Some of the major factors driving the market include, rising demand for high-quality products (which need proper end-to-end visibility in the manufacturing process), for energy conservation and growing focus on workplace safety. Incremental advancements in technology, coupled with sustained increase in the development of manufacturing facilities, are also expected to drive the market studied in the near future.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017 – IBM acquired Agile 3 Solutions, a San Francisco-based company that develops software used by the C-Suite and senior executives to better visualize, understand and manage risks associated with the protection of sensitive data. The acquisition is aimed at complementing the companys security solutions across the cloud and IoT platforms

June 2017 – GE launched New Solutions Purpose Built For Industrial Assets. GE Digital launched an integrated solution to deliver the industrial service model of the future that combines the power of ServiceMax, which is company’s cloud-based field service management solution, with its intelligent Asset Performance Management portfolio to develop service operations, reduce cost, and eliminate unplanned downtime

March 2017- Siemens acquired Mentor Graphics, which is now part of Siemens’ product lifecycle management (PLM) software business, making the combined organization the world’s leading supplier of industrial software used for product design, simulation, verification, testing, and manufacturing

Finally, this Digital Transformation in Manufacturing report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Digital Transformation in Manufacturing product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

