Electronics Chemicals Market 2020 Latest Trends Demand And Business Outlook- Honeywell Security Group, Amag Technology, Inc., Gallagher Group Limited

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Electronics Chemicals including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Electronics Chemicals investments from 2020 till 2025.

The electronics chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for electronic devices. The growing smartphone industry is further propelling the demand of integrated circuits (ICs), which is also likely to stimulate the electronic chemicals market.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Honeywell Security Group, Amag Technology, Inc., Gallagher Group Limited, Assa Abloy Ab Group, Gemalto N.V., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc, Morpho Sa, Samsung Techwin, 3m Cogent, Inc., Nec Corporation

Market Scenario

Demand of PCBs for Electronic Devices Driving the Market

Most of the electronics products manufactured contains printed circuit boards (PCBs). High-quality PCB manufacturing technology has allowed the electronics products manufacturers to produce smaller and more complex products. The manufacturing of the PCBs is normally done using a chemical etching process. In 2016, printed circuit board production was valued at USD 58.2 billion globally. The manufacturing of PCBs in India is likely to grow in the coming years with increasing investments and government support to boost production, which is likely to drive the electronic chemicals market.

Competitive Landscape

In November 2017, BASF started operations at a new electronic materials production plant in South Korea to produce ultra-pure NH4OH (electronic-grade ammonia water) used in the semiconductor and display manufacturing processes. The production plant is also expanding the production of advanced mixtures for cleaning and etching solutions.

Major Players: Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., among others.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Electronics Chemicals Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

