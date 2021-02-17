Biocides Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2023 AkzoNobel NV, BASF SE, Clariant, DowDuPont, Lonza

Global Biocides Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The biocides market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5.22% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). The market is driven by the increasing number of water treatment plants, along with the increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. However, the market is restrained by regulations on chlorine.

Market By Top Companies:

AkzoNobel NV, BASF SE, Clariant, DowDuPont, Lonza, and Troy Corporation

Industry Research Coverage



Growing Water Treatment Market Driving the Market

Biocides are majorly used in water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, especially near the coastal regions. Therefore, with the growing market for water treatment in Middle Eastern economies, such as South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia, in response to diminishing fresh water resources, is expected to drive the market. Middle Eastern economies have nearly USD 42 billion worth of water and wastewater projects in the pipeline, in the next 10 years. These government have taken several initiatives to deal with water scarcity and for promoting the growth of water treatment facilities. There has been an increase in the commercialization of new concepts for desalination, including forward osmosis, membrane distillation, tri-hybrid applications using nano-filtration, and low-temperature distillation. These technologies are expected to increase efficiency and decrease energy requirement, thereby driving the market.

Paints & Coatings the Fastest Growing Application

Based on application, water treatment is the dominant application, accounting for approximately 30% of the market share, however, the paints & coatings application is expected to be the fastest-growing application. This is in response to the growing construction and automobile industry globally, which is expected to drive the market. Growing residential units in the economies in Asia-Pacific, like China and India, and increasing automobile production are expected to drive the market.

Finally, this Biocides report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Biocides product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

