Marine Lubricants Market Growth Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Recent Advancement Forecast To 2023

Marine Lubricants Market Precise Outlook 2020-2026 is complete guide for the new entrants in the industry; the report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, sales, volume, technology, during the forecast period. The growth rate challenges and barriers are also explained in the Marine Lubricants Market research report. The report shades light on the development rate of the strategies. Products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the report.

The Marine Lubricants market is estimated to have a demand of 1,804.97 kilo tons in 2018 and is projected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Marine cylinder lubricants are the largest type of lubricants, as of 2017.

The prominent players in the global Marine Lubricants market are:

Rising Demand for Marine Transport in Asia-Pacific to Boost the Market

The marine transport in the Europe and Asia-Pacific regions has been growing steadily since the past two years. The robust growth in online shopping in Asia-Pacific is expanding the intra-region growth to a major extent. A majority of the marine transport growth is expected to be witnessed in the Southeast Asian countries, as they are growing out to be the strategic points for manufacture and export of products, for many multinational players. In addition, owing the new Korea Shipping partnership, the operating costs of marine transport are expected to decrease along with an increase in the trade activities in the intra-Asia routes. These factors are expected to support the growth of the marine lubricants market in the coming years.

Global Marine Lubricants Market: Research Methodology

Marine Cylinder Lubricants – The Dominating Segment

The marine cylinder lubricants occupy the largest share in the marine lubricants market, in 2017. These lubricants find their application in vessels with either 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines, with 2-stroke engines occupying the majority of the share. The ever tightening restrictions regarding the environment are pushing the marine cylinder lubricant manufacturers to develop new products continuously. Major manufacturers, such as Shell and Castrol have even responded to the restrictions being laid out, by offering newer products to their customers in 2016 & 2017.

Europe to Witness Slow Growth

Reducing ship delays and increasing trade to Asian countries have been supporting the growth of marine trade in the European trade in the recent times. Germany is one of the largest consumer of marine lubricants around the world owing to its massive merchant navy fleet (4th largest in the world). Due to the ruthless competition among various shipbuilding companies and brutal cost pressure, the German merchant fleet has been declining since 2012 with a loss of 17% in the total number of ships. The market is expected to decline slightly further in the coming years, which could be a hurdle for the marine lubes industry in the region. However, there has been an increasing demand for marine lubricants in the Eastern European region, which is driving the market in near future.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017: Gazprom Neft lubricants has launched the production of marine lubes under its Gazpromneft Ocean brand

June 2017: Launch of new Shell Argina and Shell Gadinia trunk piston oils for the medium-speed engine market by Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Furthermore, Global Marine Lubricants Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Marine Lubricants Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Marine Lubricants Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Marine Lubricants Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)

– Global Marine Lubricants Market Forecast (2020-2026)

– Global Marine Lubricants Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

