Access Control Market Industry Status and Detailed Analysis 2020-2023 Honeywell Security Group, Amag Technology, Inc., Gallagher Group Limited

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Access Control including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Access Control investments from 2020 till 2025.

Global Access Control Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.1 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.45%, over the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to Type products offered by major players which involves Hardware, Software, and Services. While the Verticals considered in the scope of the report include Commercial, Residential, Logistics & Retail, Government & Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Military and Defense.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Honeywell Security Group, Amag Technology, Inc., Gallagher Group Limited, Assa Abloy Ab Group, Gemalto N.V., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc, Morpho Sa, Samsung Techwin, 3m Cogent, Inc., Nec Corporation

Market Scenario

The access control systems are used to regulate and monitor the entry and exit of people at various places, and ensure safety and security. The application of access control systems range from residential buildings to high-end security, such as airport terminals and border security points. The access control systems offer a wide range of access options, such as biometrics, cards & readers, controllers and management software/database/servers. In the biometric access control system, the entry or authentication is controlled by either fingerprint, or face recognition, or by iris and voice recognition. The biometric systems are used in critical locations, which require high levels of security, such as government and military facilities, airports, and pharmaceutical laboratories.

Increasing threats for identity theft emphasize the growth in the use of access control for Governments.

According to the FBIs Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), the Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam saw an increase of 1,300% in identified exposed losses, totaling over USD 3 billion, since January 2015. Such losses could be better controlled through the use of access control software. According to the Association of Fraud Examiners in 2015 the amount of internal theft accounts for about 5% of annual revenue for companies. The implementation of access control systems contributes to the growth in the safety and security of office surroundings. Such identity theft of data has been increasing owing to which governments have been adopting the use of access control systems. As the cyber attacks, frauds and government authentication mandates continue to grow in sophistication and scope, the need to strengthen security while reducing costs is paramount across various industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape

April 2018 Fort Campbell is being installed with access control mechanisms to check driving licenses as well as military ID.

April 2018 Indian railways strengthens surveillance mechanism and has identified about 202 railway stations to install Integrated Security Systems etc.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Access Control Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

