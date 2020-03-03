4 Seasons Home Care Wins 2020 Best Of Home Care Award From Senioradvisor.Com

Marietta, GA, – 4 Seasons Home Care is proud to announce that they have been selected as one of 2020’s Best of Home Care Award Winner on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and review site for senior care and services in North America and Canada.

SeniorAdvisor.com is in the their 7th year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. SeniorAdvisor.com’s Best of 2020 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top 2-3% of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living Awards tabulates over 240,000 family created reviews to find the highest quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 45,000 communities currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 610 were recognized with this prestigious award.

4 Seasons Home Care is one of the only winners in Marietta, GA and regularly receives exceptionally positive reviews from their senior customers and their families like this one from Mary A. “I can’t begin to say enough about our family’s exceptional experience with the care and professional attention 4 Seasons provided for my family, but more so to the extensive care that was provided to both of my elderly parents. We started out with shorter shifts but as their needs increased, we had full day, round-the-clock in-home care provided by wonderful and experienced caregivers. It was such a relief to the rest of our family to have the assistance my parents needed. We eventually had to expand to a 24/7 round the clock in home care. The office staff and nurses were working with us at every turn we took. I have referred 4 Seasons Home Care many times to others with the full confidence that they can and will meet every need. There just aren’t enough words I can write to express my heartfelt thanks to them with everything they have done to help our family.”

“We are so excited to have won this prestigious award for the third year in a row” states owner, Lou Ann Thombley. “It reflects the dedication of our outstanding caregivers and staff who have a passion for our seniors and successfully provide quality care and services based on individual needs. They enrich the lives of those around them every day in every way.”

“As SeniorAdvisor.com’s ‘Best of Senior Living’ awards enters its 7th year of honoring the top family rated communities and care providers, we are proud to say that the bar has been raised. In order to ensure only the best communities and care providers in, we decided to make the criteria harder than ever this award season and over 610 senior living and home care providers rose to the occasion. Each year we are increasingly impressed with the quality of winners and look forward to spreading the word about these award-winning organizations.”

To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2020 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving five or more new reviews between November 17.2018 and October 18, 2019. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com

About SeniorAdvisor.com LLC

SeniorAdvisor.com is the largest consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home care providers across the United States and Canada with over 240,000 trusted, published reviews. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making senior care decisions, and features reviews and advice from community residents and their loved ones. For more information, please visit www.SeniorAdvisor.com.

About 4 Seasons Home Care

Winner of the Best of 2020 Award on SeniorAdvisor.com

4 Seasons Home Care is locally owned and operated by Lou Ann Thombley who is a Registered Nurse with over 38 years of experience helping with long-term care needs of seniors, handicapped and disabled individuals. She provides families with the peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are physically safe, socially involved, active and thriving at home. 4 Seasons Home Care utilizes all available resources to provide the highest level of care possible to their clients, all while in the optimal healing environment, the home.

To find out more about 4 Seasons Home Care, please visit www.4SeasonsCare.com or call 770-419-5652.