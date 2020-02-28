3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data Outlook Forecast 2026

The Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market report scope covers an in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for industry growth. The study offers marketers to be updated with existing trends and therefore the relevant competitors operating within the market. The 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors industry report estimates market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing a comprehensive outlook of emerging and existing industry trends in each market segment and sub-segment from 2020 to 2026.

Major Market Players Covered In This Report:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

The key product type of 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market are:

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others

3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Outlook by Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Automobile

Others

Global 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market Pin-Points:

In this 3D Time-of-flight Image Sensors market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2015 – 2020

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 – 2026

