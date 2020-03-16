3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor Market Strategic Analysis size Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global 3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor Market is accounted for $589.41 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,144.91 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. Quality control monitoring, bin picking and automation, material handling is expected to drive the market for 3d time-of-flight image sensor market. However, Different lighting unit design and depth imaging technologies are restricting the market growth.

3D time of flight image sensor tools, products and development kits facilitates the next generation of the machine vision with the actual 3D imaging depth camera. Starting from the robotic navigation to the building automation and gesture recognition, 3D time of flight chipsets does allow maximum flexibility to customize every facet of the camera’s design. The growth of 3d time-of-flight image sensor market is highly reliant on the growth of overall machine vision and industrial automation market globally.

Based on products, the Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Image Sensor segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the range imaging time-of-flight cameras and highly advanced lidar. Based on Geography, European region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of huge number of image sensor manufacturers in countries like Germany, Switzerland among others. Growing demand of 3d time-of-flight image sensor for consumer electronics, automobile and industrial automation & machine vision technology is driving the market of European region.

Some of the key players profiled in the 3D Time-Of-Flight Image Sensor market include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon), Melexis, ifm Electronic, Canesta (Microsoft), Espros Photonics and TriDiCam.

Products Covered:

• Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Image Sensor

• Quarter Video Graphics Array (QVGA) Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Image Sensor

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Automobile

• Communication

• Consumer Electronics

• Entertainment

• Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

• Music

• Robotics and Drone

• Sports

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

