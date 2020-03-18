3D Sensors Market Top Manufacturers, Product Types, Sales and Demand 2020-2027

The global 3D sensor market is accounted to US$ 4,805.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 71,914.2 Mn by 2027. The 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor have materialized as a promising three-dimensional (3D) sensing technology that can be manufactured economically in a compact size. In ToF, an infrared strobe emits a bright, short pulse, and a custom detector with a very fast shutter speed measures the time that the light travels before hitting an object. However, current state-of-the-art ToF sensors suffer from low spatial resolution due to physical limitations in the fabrication process.

A few of these applications have led companies such as Oculus (Virtual Reality), Snapchat (Augmented Reality), or Tesla (self-driving autonomous cars) to be among the most successful companies. Light detection and ranging (LIDAR) devices, structured light, or stereo cameras are among the approaches that have been proposed in the past to acquire a depth map. One of the most recent techniques is ToF sensors, which capture both intensity image and depth map of the scene at the same time. The major reason for this enhanced technology is that ToF sensors are expected to play a major role at level 4 autonomous vehicle where the need of sensing the ongoing happenings for both passenger and driver is crucial. APAC further lays a strong platform for the growth of 3D ToF.

The global 3D sensor market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global 3D sensor market in 2018, followed by North America. In addition the, Germany and UK are the two key countries in the Europe region which are expected to significantly drive the 3D sensor market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major players in the 3D sensor market include Infineon Technologies AG, Basler AG, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Ams AG, Cognex Corporation, LMI Technologies INC., Stmicroelectronics N.V., IFM Electronic gmbh, Sony, Melexis among others.

The report segments the global 3D sensor market as follows:

3D Sensors Market, by Technology

• Stereo Vision

• Time-of-Flight

• Structured Light

3D Sensors Market, by End-User Verticals

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

