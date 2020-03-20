3D Scanner Market Growth Analysis and Significant Trends Till 2025 | Hexagon AB, Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Navigation, Topcon

Sameer Joshi

3D scanners have been earlier used mainly for industrial and professional applications such as scanning an architectural site or creating digital models for film.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– 3D Digital Corporation

– 3D Systems Corporation

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Creaform, Inc.

– Faro Technologies, Inc.

– GOM mBH

– Hexagon AB

– Nikon Metrology NV

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

– Topcon Corporation

What is the Dynamics of 3D Scanner Market?

3D scanning is becoming more accessible to consumers as well. 3D scanning technology is still in growing stage, several new development are going in this area, and most recent among this is portable 3D scanner introduction in the market.

What is the SCOPE of 3D Scanner Market?

The report aims to provide an overview of global 3D scanner market with detailed market segmentation by type, range, service, end-user vertical and geography. The global 3D scanner market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Rising application of 3D scanners in the manufacturing process for inspection and quality is driving 3D scanner market globally.

What is the Market Segmentation?

By Geography, North America market is majorly driven by the presence of some key player of 3D Scanner who are investing a huge amount for the development of new technology in the 3D Scanner devices that is growing the North America share in the global holography market.

What is the Regional Framework of 3D Scanner Market?

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 3D scanner market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

