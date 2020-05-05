3D Radar Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The 3D Radar Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “3D Radar Market”.

Top Companies in the Global 3D Radar Market

Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Thales, BAE Systems, Airbus, Honeywell, SAAB, Harris, Leonardo, ASELSAN, Rheinmetall, ELTA Systems.

The 3D radar market was valued at USD 657.59 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,836.34 million by 2023, recording a CAGR of 18.67%, during the forecast period.

The military and defense sector has been accounting for a prominent share of the budgets of all developed countries, for some years. However, during the past couple of decades, several emerging economies, such as India, have increased their defense expenditure, to ensure the safety and security of their nations (USD 51.1 billion in 2016 to USD 52.5 billion in 2017, in India). This factor has boosted the demand for advanced military and defense technologies, among which, the 3D radar market is flourishing.

Increasing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

An increase in the number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is one of the important drivers that has accelerated the demand for the 3D radar market. Additionally, UAVs are operated by radio signals. Nowadays, UAVs are used to detect moving objects, such as choppers, tanks, and aircrafts, using a 3D radar.

This has resulted in an increased demand for the procurement of UAVs for military operations, which, in turn, propels the need for 3D radar, in the market. Rapid and continuous technological developments have led to the replacement of the old, conventional radar systems with 3D radar systems, thus augmenting the growth of the 3D radar market. Manufacturers have been striving to develop specialized 3D radars for airborne applications, to enable easy data collection in fast-changing terrains, such as active volcanoes and snow slopes. This factor is another significant driver for the 3D radar market. For instance, airborne 3D radar is deployed in both civil and military aircrafts that are utilized to detect another aircraft, without requiring visual contact, during the condition of zero visibility.

North America Expected to Account for the Largest Share

The North American segment of the 3D radar market is expected to record healthy growth, owing to the increasing demand for various types of radar that are utilized in surveillance activities. Additionally, the defense force of the United States has adopted advance 3D radars, which, in turn, boosted the growth of the regional market. The US government is developing new fighter jets, in collaboration with a few other countries. However, its market share is estimated to reduce significantly, with the booming demand for aircraft, in Asia-Pacific. The US Department of Defense has been investing large sums of money, to improve and upgrade its fleet of military aircraft with modern aircraft avionic systems and new components.

For instance, the US Navy agreed upon USD 12.3 million worth contracts with BAE Systems Electronic Systems business, in Greenlawn, New York, to build 265 conformal-controlled reception pattern antenna (C-CRPA) units, for the several versions of the Navy39, F/A-18 carrier-based combat jet.

The 3D Radar market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global 3D Radar Market on the basis of Types are

Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range

On The basis Of Application, the Global 3D Radar Market is Segmented into

Airborne, Ground, Naval

