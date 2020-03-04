3D Printing Powder Market SIZE, SHARE, REVENUE, BUSINESS GROWTH, DEMAND AND APPLICATIONS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT TO 2025

3D Printing Powder Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate 3D Printing Powder Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The 3D Printing Powder Market Report:

Low waste, cost-effectiveness, and greater design flexibility related with additive manufacturing are some of the primary factors powering the market.

A huge part of the 3D printers that are currently accessible in the market are not based on filaments but powders. Techs such as laser sintering are employed to generate 3D prints in substance such as alumide, polyamide, titanium, and rubber. Digitally managed coating of 3D printing powder is employed to create a 3D object fed to 3D printers from the powder. Some of the main materials employed in making 3D printing powder comprise stainless steel, tool steel, aluminum alloys, copper alloys, titanium alloys, diamond catalyst alloys, and super alloys of nickel & chromium.

Some pure metals such as gold, platinum, palladium, and silver are also employed in making of 3D printing powder of different kinds. 3D printing powders have a specific morphology and typical packing density that guarantee good flow and uniformity in 3D printing of various objects. Particle size and shape of 3D printing powders extensively differs on the basis of the processing technology and end requirement. Majority of the 3D printing substances accessible are spherical in shape while particle sizes differ from 50 μm to 150 μm.

By type the global 3D printing powder is divided into metal powder, plastic powder, ceramic powder, and other powders. By application the global 3D printing powder is divided into aerospace defense, automotive, medical dental, and others.

Key Players in the 3D Printing Powder Market Report

The major players included in the global 3D printing powder market forecast are Arcam AB, Advanced Powders and Coatings Inc., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Arkema, GKN plc, ERASTEEL, Sandvik AB, Ltd., Hoganas AB, Metalysis, and LPW Technology Ltd.

3D Printing Powder Market Key Market Segments:

By Type

Metal Powder

Plastic Powder

Ceramic Powder

Other

By Application

Aerospace Defense

Automotive

Medical Dental

Others

Rising Need For 3D Metal Printing, Particularly In Aerospace & Defense Applications, Is Expected To Power Product Usage

Rising need for 3D metal printing, particularly in aerospace & defense applications, is expected to power product usage. Makers are turning out to be more and more aware related to the significant weight & cost reduction offered by 3D printers. For example, the manufacturing sector is poised to observe an upswing in the acceptance of manufacturing-grade printing devices to reduce lead time, power profitability, and enhance product quality.

Lowered costs of 3D printers paired with accessibility of enhanced raw materials such as stainless steel powder have assisted the market attain thrust in the past few years. Huge investments in R&D (research & development) activities have been facilitating production of elements, particularly in the aerospace industry. In addition to this, latest technological trends that indicate development of enhanced & better quality goods such as Inconel powder are expected to power growth of market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

