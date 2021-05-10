3D Printing Powder Market 2020: Evolving Opportunities, industry Trends, Business Growth, Revenue, Product Capacity forecast 2025

3D printing is a tool where a software slices a model in thin layers and then prints it as per the 3D drawing. In this there are different materials like fibers, plastics, resins, and powders are used. In 3D Printing using Powder, various materials are used in powder form. Sintering using lasers or other technology is used in 3D printing using powders. There are many techniques and materials used. These materials mainly include polyamide, titanium or rubber. 3D printing using powder finds applications in the automotive, aerospace and defense industries.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1278
The most important aspect of 3D printing is the rapid output. It gives an advantage in terms of rapid prototyping and hence rapid manufacturing. 3D printing powders are used to get maximum output with minimum waste. Growth in aerospace component printing is driving the market for 3D printing powders. Globally many companies are using 3D printing for prototyping and it is also driving the market. Healthcare diagnostics is another growth application where 3D printing and powders are gaining advantages. The slow growth of automotive is impacting the growth to some extent however, light-weighting and metal replacement for light vehicles and electric vehicles are going to help this market growth in the coming years.
The market is highly competitive in nature as it has a huge number of big and small vendors. Some of the key market players in the Global market are GKN Plc, Exone GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Erasteel, Arcam AB, LPW Technology, Carpenter Technology Corporation, CNPC Powder, etc. The market is bifurcated into sub segments. There are various types of 3D printing powder such as Metal, Ceramic, plastic. The 3D printing powder is used in various applications such as Healthcare (Diagnostics, Dental, and Others) Healthcare (Diagnostics, Dental, and Others), Aerospace and Defense, Automotive. The market is highly concentrated in North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, South America, Europe.
Get Discount on this Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1278
Regional Market Scenario:
Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market
Emerging economies like China, India, Russia, and Brazil are key growth countries for 3D. To meet the increasing demand and challenges from domestic and international market the Asia Pacific is going to be the key growth region for these powders. The availability of raw materials, not very stringent environmental norms and skilled human resource at comparatively lower cost are a few advantages for economies in the Asia Pacific region. We see India, China, South Korea, and South-East Asian countries will take maximum advantages of their key strengths and which will help the market growth in this region.
Electric vehicle development is one of the most important areas to look for in these countries. There are a couple of companies in China that are trying to 3D print a car, which will maximize the production with almost no or very low lead time. One such company has already started producing cars or started printing cars. This will fuel the growth of powders in the Asia Pacific region.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/3d-printing-powders-market
3D Printing Powders Market Key Market Players
- Arkema
- Sandvik
- Hoganas
- Renishaw
- CNPC Powder
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- LPW Technology
- Arcam AB
- Erasteel
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Exone GmbH
- GKN Plc
- Others
Market Segments: 3D Printing Powders Market
- By Type
- Plastic
- Ceramic
- Metal
- Others
- By Application
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare (Diagnostics, Dental, and Others)
- By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- South-East Asia
- The Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South America
- Brazil
3D Printing Powders Market Key Sources
- Industry Associations
- Patent Websites
- Company Annual Reports
- Company Websites
- Key industry leaders
- Technology consultants
- Healthcare service providers
- Automotive suppliers
- Automotive OEMs
- Aerospace and Defense experts
- Aerospace OEMs
- Metal Powder Industries Federation
- Euro Powder Metallurgy Association
- Others
3D Printing Powders Market Key Questions Answered
- What are the key growth regions and countries?
- What are the important types and technologies being used?
- What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
- Which are the new applications for this market?
- What are the integrations happening?
- What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
3D Printing Powders Market Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- 3D printer manufacturers
- Automotive OEMs
- Tier 1 suppliers of Automotive OEMs
- Aerospace component manufacturers
- Mining and Metal companies
- Polymer suppliers
- Regulatory Authorities
- Research and Innovation Organizations
- Technocrats
- Suppliers and Distributors
- Other Channel Partners
- Quality Control Organizations
- Environmental Authorities
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1278
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]