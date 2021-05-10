3D Printing Powder Market 2020: Evolving Opportunities, industry Trends, Business Growth, Revenue, Product Capacity forecast 2025

3D printing is a tool where a software slices a model in thin layers and then prints it as per the 3D drawing. In this there are different materials like fibers, plastics, resins, and powders are used. In 3D Printing using Powder, various materials are used in powder form. Sintering using lasers or other technology is used in 3D printing using powders. There are many techniques and materials used. These materials mainly include polyamide, titanium or rubber. 3D printing using powder finds applications in the automotive, aerospace and defense industries.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1278

The most important aspect of 3D printing is the rapid output. It gives an advantage in terms of rapid prototyping and hence rapid manufacturing. 3D printing powders are used to get maximum output with minimum waste. Growth in aerospace component printing is driving the market for 3D printing powders. Globally many companies are using 3D printing for prototyping and it is also driving the market. Healthcare diagnostics is another growth application where 3D printing and powders are gaining advantages. The slow growth of automotive is impacting the growth to some extent however, light-weighting and metal replacement for light vehicles and electric vehicles are going to help this market growth in the coming years.

The market is highly competitive in nature as it has a huge number of big and small vendors. Some of the key market players in the Global market are GKN Plc, Exone GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Erasteel, Arcam AB, LPW Technology, Carpenter Technology Corporation, CNPC Powder, etc. The market is bifurcated into sub segments. There are various types of 3D printing powder such as Metal, Ceramic, plastic. The 3D printing powder is used in various applications such as Healthcare (Diagnostics, Dental, and Others) Healthcare (Diagnostics, Dental, and Others), Aerospace and Defense, Automotive. The market is highly concentrated in North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, South America, Europe.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1278

Regional Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market

Emerging economies like China, India, Russia, and Brazil are key growth countries for 3D. To meet the increasing demand and challenges from domestic and international market the Asia Pacific is going to be the key growth region for these powders. The availability of raw materials, not very stringent environmental norms and skilled human resource at comparatively lower cost are a few advantages for economies in the Asia Pacific region. We see India, China, South Korea, and South-East Asian countries will take maximum advantages of their key strengths and which will help the market growth in this region.

Electric vehicle development is one of the most important areas to look for in these countries. There are a couple of companies in China that are trying to 3D print a car, which will maximize the production with almost no or very low lead time. One such company has already started producing cars or started printing cars. This will fuel the growth of powders in the Asia Pacific region.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/3d-printing-powders-market

3D Printing Powders Market Key Market Players

Arkema

Sandvik

Hoganas

Renishaw

CNPC Powder

Carpenter Technology Corporation

LPW Technology

Arcam AB

Erasteel

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Exone GmbH

GKN Plc

Others

Market Segments: 3D Printing Powders Market

By Type

Plastic

Ceramic

Metal

Others

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare (Diagnostics, Dental, and Others)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

South-East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

3D Printing Powders Market Key Sources

Industry Associations

Patent Websites

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Technology consultants

Healthcare service providers

Automotive suppliers

Automotive OEMs

Aerospace and Defense experts

Aerospace OEMs

Metal Powder Industries Federation

Euro Powder Metallurgy Association

Others

3D Printing Powders Market Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

3D Printing Powders Market Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

3D printer manufacturers

Automotive OEMs

Tier 1 suppliers of Automotive OEMs

Aerospace component manufacturers

Mining and Metal companies

Polymer suppliers

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Technocrats

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

Quality Control Organizations

Environmental Authorities

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1278

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]