3D Printing in Healthcare Market To Observe Rugged Expansion at a CAGR of 11.51% by 2026: Top Companies- Stratasys Ltd., Aram AB, Materialize NV,Renishaw PLC, Envision TEC GmbH, Nano 3D Biosciences Inc., Organovo Holding Inc., Eos GmbH

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 16.82 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.51% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Report research presents a complete assessment of the market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data.

3D printing is a rapidly emerging cost-effective technology with significant potential to transform healthcare delivery and clinical activities. This technology can be used in a range of devices such as prostheses, hearing aids, custom-made knee and hip implants, dental implants, and surgical instruments. Technological advancements in 3D printing, increasing trend in customized 3D printing and increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for organ transplant and reconfiguration of supply chain models of medical device manufacturers are some factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years.

3D printing in healthcare offer various benefits such as it helps the surgeon to select an appropriate sized-devices, it reduces surgical cost associated with longer surgery, it minimizes the time for treatment of patient and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of 3D printing in healthcare across the world. However, lack availability of skilled professional, high cost associated with 3D printing system in healthcare and stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3D printing medical devices are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The Major Market Players included in this report are:

• Stratasys Ltd.

• 3D System Corporation

• Aram AB

• Materialize NV

• Renishaw PLC

• Envision TEC GmbH

• Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.

• Oxford Performance Materials

• Organovo Holding Inc.

• Eos GmbH

• …

The regional analysis of Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising technological advancements, increasing adoption of 3d printing in healthcare and increasing R&D investments in the region.

Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market over the upcoming years. Also, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to establishment of new 3D printing research centers in the region.

No of Pages: 200

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market in Market Study:

By Technology:

•  Electron Beam Melting

•  Laser Beam Melting

•  Droplet Deposition

•  Photo Polymerization

By Application:

•  Tissue Engineering

•  Surgical Implants

•  Healthcare Wearable Devices

