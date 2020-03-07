3D Printing in Automotive Market 2020 Analysis by Global Players– 3D System, Koenigsegg, HP Development Company, Local Motors, Safran Turbomeca

The 3D Printing in Automotive Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of producing three dimensional objects from a digital file using a printing machine. This process involves laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is built. 3D printing is being adopted across industries such as automotive, defense, and aerospace. The increasing adoption of 3D printing is attributed to its various advantages, which include innovative designing, high adaptability levels, less time to market, and the ability to manufacture parts without expensive tooling. One of the main drivers of 3D printing in the automotive market is supply chain optimization. 3D printing dramatically improves market responsiveness of automobile companies to changing customer tastes and preferences. It enables them to produce multiple product variations with very little cost increase. It substantially reduces scrap, material usage and helps manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint. This is absolutely critical for an industry which unfortunately creates too much of both air and noise pollution. Greater pressure put on companies by the government to go green will also spur adoption of 3D printing in the automotive market.

Intense competition amongst manufacturers to create lighter, smarter and more fuel efficient vehicles will also play a major role for implementing 3D printing in the automotive market. 3D printing helps companies create customer specific automotive products, which will be key to maintaining their loyalty in the future. The U.S. is currently the largest market for 3D printing in the automotive market due to the oversize presence of Detroit in shaping the global automobile industry in the 21st century. There is also an awareness of new technologies and an eagerness to adopt them. However, the EU and countries like China and India are expected to surpass the U.S. within the next decade because of the reduction in costs, increasing awareness of 3D printing and also a strong focus on automobile manufacturing by the respective governments. Thus, the scope for 3D printing in the automotive market seems very bright indeed.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global 3D Printing in Automotive Market: 3D System, Koenigsegg, HP Development Company, Local Motors, Safran Turbomeca, Audi, Blade, Honda, Hankook Tires, Optomec, Stratasys and other.

On the basis of Types, the market is segmented into

Stereolithography (SLA)

Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Three Dimensional Inkjet Printing (3IDP)

On the basis of Applications, the market is segmented into

Prototyping and Tooling

R&D and Innovation

Manufacturing Complex Products

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global 3D Printing in Automotive market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

3D Printing in Automotive Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019–2025.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

