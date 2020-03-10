3D Printing Filament Market Growth, Size, Key Players And Forecast 2020 To 2026

The 3D Printing Filament Market is expected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main element for the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers is the 3D printing filament. It encourages manufacturers to develop multi-property materials for 3D printing filament by extruding, heating, and cooling materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics to convert nurdles into the finished product. The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology has facilitated the use of advanced filament material for printing. For example, Stratasys, Ltd. launched Antero 800NA in 2018, a PEKK-based material used in the FDM process. This product focuses mainly on the aerospace parts and high-performance vehicle enterprises. This product improves the 3D materials product portfolio of Stratasys in commercial purposes.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, Arkema S.A., Höganäs AB, D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV, Evonik Industries AG, Dowdupont Inc., Oxford Performance Materials.

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aerospace & Defense Medical

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Manufacturing

Prototyping

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report not only empowers companies and individuals to understand the key characteristics of the target market but also the communication preferences. The audience can get the estimated size according to the number of sales in a specific region. By offering access to insights about the profit margin the study aims at improving the communication between the companies and potential customers. Armed with all required information on the recent development in the competitive landscape such as a joint venture, collaboration, acquisition and merger and product launch the study enables business owners to build a strong profile of their best buyers.

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of 3D Printing Filament Industry in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players.

– To determine, explain and forecast the market by type, end use, and region.

– To analyze the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks of global key regions.

– To find out significant trends and factors driving or restraining the market growth.

– To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

– To critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

– To understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new product launches, and possessions in the market.

– To strategically outline the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What type of customers buying the products and services from companies operating in the 3D Printing Filament market? What will be the roadmap for the product manufacturers operating in the 3D Printing Filament industry for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026? What are the recent developments in the competitive landscape to look out for during the estimated period? What are the major trends influencing customers’ lives and their buying behaviour? How can brands best communicate with the customers they intend to target? When, where and how the customers want to use or consume the products or services?

