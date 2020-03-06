3D Printing Construction Market to Grow at 245.9% CAGR to 2024 | Yingchuang Building Technique, XtreeE, Apis Cor, Monolite UK, CyBe Construction, Sika and Others.

The Global report on “3D Printing Construction” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The 3D Printing Construction Market size is estimated to be US$ 3 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,575 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 245.9% between 2019 and 2024.3D printing construction is used in different industries, such as building and infrastructure. This report spread across 129 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 75 Tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the 3D Printing Construction Market:

Yingchuang Building Technique (China)

XtreeE (France)

Apis Cor (Russia)

Monolite UK (UK)

CSP s.r.l. (Italy)

CyBe Construction (Netherlands)

Sika (Switzerland)

MX3D (Netherlands)

Cazza Construction Technologies (California)

ICON (Texas)

‘‘Extrusion construction method accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the overall 3D printing construction market.’’

Extrusion construction method dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018.3D printing construction possesses characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, construction time, flexibility, design, error reduction, and environmental aspects. An extrusion construction method is used in the construction industry and possesses the capability to produce large-scale building components with complex geometrical structures.

‘‘Concrete material type accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the 3D printing construction market.’’

Concrete material type dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018. The use of concrete material in the 3D printing construction market offers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, extrudability, buildability, flowability, compressive strength, and open time. The concrete material is used while extruding in the 3D printing construction process.

”The 3D printing construction market in the building end-use sector is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.’’

The increasing use of 3D printing in the building sector is mainly due to 3D construction printing offers excellent thermal qualities that are strong enough to withstand external factors such as heat. Furthermore, 3D printing construction’s capability to develop complex building geometries, safety, more precision, and less waste has resulted in the development of complex building structures at an affordable rate.

Competitive Landscape of 3D Printing Construction Market:

Research Coverage:

The study covers the 3D printing construction market. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as process type, material type, end-use industry, and region. Porter’s Five Forces analysis and the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the 3D printing construction market have been discussed in the report.