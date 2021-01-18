3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Industry Growth and Top Major Players 2019 to 2023

Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Industry – A Global Market Overview (2019-2023)

The Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global additive manufacturing (3D printing) market is expected to reach US$29.24 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.68% in the duration spanning 2019-2023.

Purchase This Report ($1700 only) at :

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/08081399529?mode=su?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=69

Top Key Players: HP Inc., 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., Protolabs, Materialize NV and ExOne.

The factors such as rising adoption of 3D printing, upsurge in number of 3D printer manufacturers, increasing 3D inkjet printhead sales, rapid urbanization and growing awareness about the benefits of 3D printing are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by intellectual property concerns and 3D printing as security risks. A few notable trends include acceleration of research and development by top ten countries, rise in average selling prices (ASP) of industrial 3D printers, demand of 3D printing in aerospace and automotive industry and ease in the development of customized products.

The global 3D printing market is segmented into Products, Parts & Services and Materials. The product 3D printing is the fastest growing segment in the global 3D printing market across the world, due to the rising demand for advanced printed and graphically designed products. Whereas, Parts & Services segment is emerging gradually with the increase in the application of 3D printing in services sectors.

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

The fastest growing regional market is North America, due to early-stage adoption of 3D printing technologies and rise in application of 3D printing, specifically in industrial area. Europe and Asia Pacific are also contributing considerably to the global 3D printing market, with the increasing adoption and application of 3D printing in various industries, specifically automobiles and aerospace.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08081399529/global-3d-printing-additive-manufacturing-market-insights-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2023/inquiry?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=69

Influence of the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market.

-3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market -leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market -particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market.

Browse the full Report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08081399529/global-3d-printing-additive-manufacturing-market-insights-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2023?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=69

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]