3D Printed Medical Industry By Type (Implants, Surgical Instruments, Prosthetics) Analysis, Growth and 2023 Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s 3D Printed Medical Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The 3D printed medical devices market consist of sales of 3D printed medical devices and related services. 3D printing is a process to create three dimensional medical devices with the help of computer-aided design. Some of the 3D printed medical devices include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.

Biocompatibility issues related to 3D printed medical devices restrict the growth of the 3D printed medical devices industry. Biocompatibility implies to the properties that make material or a device compatible with the human body. If the material used for the preparation of 3D printed implant device is not compatible with the patients’ biomechanics, then patients may suffer side effects such as abnormal growth of bone and bleeding.

3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Implants

2. Surgical instruments

3. Prosthetics

4. Tissue engineering devices

5. Others

By Application:

1. Orthopedic

2. Spinal

3. Dental

4. Hearing Aids

5. Other

By Technology:

1. Fused Deposition Modelling

2. Digital Light Processing

3. Stereolithography

4. Selective Laser melting

5. Electron Beam Melting

6. Multi Jet Fusion

By Raw Material:

1. Plastics

2. Biomaterial inks

3. Metals and Alloys

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Diagnostics Centres

3. Academic Institutions

4. Others

The increasing use of 3D printing technology in the spine industry is one of the latest trends in the 3D printing medical devices market. The spine industry is adopting 3D printing to produce new innovative products that can promote bone ingrowth and improve implant fixation to spine bone, reduce the number of manufacturing steps, thereby making the 3D printing process more cost-effective in several cases.

Some of the major key players involved in the 3D Printed Medical Devices market are

3D Systems Corporation

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys Ltd.

Arcam AB

Cyfuse Biomedical

