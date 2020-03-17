3D Printed Medical Industry By Type (Implants, Surgical Instruments, Prosthetics) Analysis, Growth and 2023 Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s 3D Printed Medical Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The 3D printed medical devices market consist of sales of 3D printed medical devices and related services. 3D printing is a process to create three dimensional medical devices with the help of computer-aided design. Some of the 3D printed medical devices include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.
Biocompatibility issues related to 3D printed medical devices restrict the growth of the 3D printed medical devices industry. Biocompatibility implies to the properties that make material or a device compatible with the human body. If the material used for the preparation of 3D printed implant device is not compatible with the patients’ biomechanics, then patients may suffer side effects such as abnormal growth of bone and bleeding.
3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmentation
By Type:
1. Implants
2. Surgical instruments
3. Prosthetics
4. Tissue engineering devices
5. Others
By Application:
1. Orthopedic
2. Spinal
3. Dental
4. Hearing Aids
5. Other
By Technology:
1. Fused Deposition Modelling
2. Digital Light Processing
3. Stereolithography
4. Selective Laser melting
5. Electron Beam Melting
6. Multi Jet Fusion
By Raw Material:
1. Plastics
2. Biomaterial inks
3. Metals and Alloys
By End-User:
1. Hospitals
2. Diagnostics Centres
3. Academic Institutions
4. Others
The increasing use of 3D printing technology in the spine industry is one of the latest trends in the 3D printing medical devices market. The spine industry is adopting 3D printing to produce new innovative products that can promote bone ingrowth and improve implant fixation to spine bone, reduce the number of manufacturing steps, thereby making the 3D printing process more cost-effective in several cases.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market
Chapter 27. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the 3D Printed Medical Devices market are
3D Systems Corporation
EnvisionTEC
Stratasys Ltd.
Arcam AB
Cyfuse Biomedical
