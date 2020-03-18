3D Printed Medical Implants Industry Research Report and Implantation Technology Growth Analysis By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s 3D Printed Medical Implants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The 3D printed medical implants market consist of sales of 3D printed medical implants and related services. In 3D printing technology, an artificial three dimensions physical object is created with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI), which can replaced the missing or defective body parts, to give support or recover damaged biological structure. 3D printed medical implants include 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants and shoulder implants.

Stringent approval process for selection of a new material to be used in 3D implants is a time-consuming process that acts as a restraint for the 3D Printed Medical Implants Industry. 3D Printing requires high-quality materials that should adhere to specific criteria set by regulatory bodies such as US FDA. These regulatory bodies provide procedure guidelines, requirements, and monitor material quality control.

3D Printed Medical Implants Market Segmentation

By Application:

1. Dental

2. Orthopedic

3. Cranio-maxillofacial

4. Others

By End-User:

1. Medical And Surgical Centers

2. Pharmaceutical Companies

3. Biotechnology Industry

4. Medical Institution

By Implantation Technology:

1. Laser Beam Melting

2. Electronic Beam Melting

3. Droplet Deposition

4. Laminated Deposition

5. Two-photon Polymerization

Many companies in this market are collaborating with various hospitals and rehabilitation centers to provide customizable devices for specific needs of patients. These collaboration are aimed to be mutually beneficial for both, as the companies can use the network of the hospitals to promote their product and the hospitals would get customizable devices at their convenience.

Some of the major key players involved in the 3D Printed Medical Implants market are

3D Systems Corporations

Stratasys Ltd

Arcam AB

EnvisionTEC

SLM Solutions Group AG

