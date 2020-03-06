317.3% Growth Rate for 3D Concrete Printing Market by 2023 | Global Forecast, Trends, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

According to Market Study Report, 3D Concrete Printing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the 3D Concrete Printing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the 3D Concrete Printing Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1558949

The 3D Concrete Printing Market is estimated at USD 1.2 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,480.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 317.3%. This report spread across 121 Pages, Profiling 08 Companies and Supported with 79 Tables and 27 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the 3D Concrete Printing Market:

Winsun (China)

XtreeE (France)

Monolite UK (UK)

Apis Cor (Russia)

CSP s.r.l. (Italy)

CyBe Construction (Netherlands)

Sika (Switzerland)

Extrusion-based technique led the 3D concrete printing market in 2017, in terms of both value and volume; this segment is projected to retain its leading position through 2023. The capability of extrusion-based technique to produce large-scale building components of complex geometries and the usage of conventional construction materials for printing contribute toward its major share in the 3D concrete printing market.

The Middle Eastern 3D concrete printing market is projected to be the largest market between 2018 and 2023. Factors such as the supportive government initiatives and the demand for affordable houses are driving the 3D concrete printing market in the region. Initiatives such as “Dubai 3D Printing Strategy,” which estimates to 3D print 25% of country’s buildings by 2030, aiming to establish Dubai as a leading hub of 3D printing technology, are expected to drive the demand for 3D concrete printing in the region.

Competitive Landscape of 3D Concrete Printing Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Potential Projects

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Projects

4.2 Agreements

4.3 Partnerships

4.4 Joint Ventures

4.5 Expansions

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1558949

The Study Objectives of this report are:

The primary objective of this study is to define, forecast, and segment the 3D concrete printing market on the basis of offering, technique, end-use sector, and region. The study also aims at strategically analyzing micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. It also provides detailed information about the key market dynamics that include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.