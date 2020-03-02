31.3%+ growth for Mobile Payment Market Size raising to USD 5528.23 Billion by 2025

Latest research report on ‘Mobile Payment Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Mobile Payment Market is valued at USD 816.50 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5528.23 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 31.4% over the forecast period. A mobile payment is a type of online money payment which made for product or service through an electronic device like smartphone, tablet and other.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global mobile payment market Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, BhartiAirtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, Mahindra Comviva and others.

The business approach and growth statistics implemented by Mobile Payment industry competitors will lead to a competitive edge in the industry. The production and demand statistics of Mobile Payment driven by evolving market segments across different regions, type and application are mentioned in this report. The value chain analysis and market share for players are covered. The consumption statistics for the mentioned type, applications and regions are enclosed in the report. This report will help you in analyzing the industry scenario and characteristics.

Mobile payment is increasingly used in the banking apps for allowing the customer to instantly send money. It is also used in the payment of bills on site at stores by scanning a barcode and accepting payments from convenience stores to large, multi-national retailers. In mobile payment, multiple apps are used like, PayPal, Venmo, Google Play, and others. By using touch ID in the form of a fingerprint scan or PIN input makes mobile payments more secure than a physical credit card.

Market Segmentation:–

By Mode of Transaction:

Managed Short Message Service (SMS)

Near-field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

By Mobile Payment:

Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards

Mobile Money

By Application:

Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others

Increasing Accessibility of Technological Advanced Smartphones is the Driving Factor of Global Mobile Payment Market.

Increasing adoption of smartphone and mobile payment is one of the major factors driving the growth of global mobile payment market. For example, approximately 6.8 billion people are using mobile phones account from which 3.5 Billion people are using mobile banking. In addition, proliferation of 3G and 4G connectivity has enabled customers to have hassle-free access to the services on their smartphones. For example, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Hong Kong, and United States of America have approximately 90% availability of 4G networks. Additionally, increasing adoption of M-commerce is another growth factor of mobile payment market. However, the security risks, slow adaption of mobile payment these factors may hinder the mobile payment market. For example; risk of hacking, attack by viruses to the device is generally seen in the customer. Moreover, Government initiatives in promoting digital payments are expected to create new opportunities in the mobile payment market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Mobile Payment Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Mobile Payment Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Mobile Payment Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Mobile Payment Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Mobile Payment Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Mobile Payment Market

3.1.1 Global Mobile Payment market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Mobile Payment Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Mobile Payment Market: By Types

5.1 Global Mobile Payment Market Share (%), By Types, 2018

5.2 Global Mobile Payment Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Types, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Mobile Payment Market Revenue (USD Billion), Based,2015-2025

Continued…………..

