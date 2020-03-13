31.2% Growth Rate for DevSecOps Market | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies-Global Forecast to 2023

According to Market Study Report, DevSecOps Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the DevSecOps Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the DevSecOps Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1808047

The DevSecOps Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.9 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 148 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with 65 tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the DevSecOps Market:

CATechnologies (US)

IBM (US)

MicroFocus (UK)

Synopsys (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Dome9 (US)

PaloAltoNetworks (US)

Qualys (US)

Chef Software (US)

Threat Modeler (US)

ContrastSecurity (US)

CyberArk (Israel)

Entersoft (Australia)

Rough Wave Software (US)

Splunk (US)

4Armed (UK)

Aqua Security (Israel)

Check Marx (Israel)

Continuum Security (Spain)

Whitehat Security (US)

Sumologic (US)

Puppetlabs (UK)

AlgoSec (US)

CloudPassage (US)

“Cloud deployment type is expected to help in enabling enhanced infrastructure scalability and performance”

Cloud-deployed DevSecOps solutions help organizations in deploying their codes in their production process, along with enhanced security, performance, and scalability. The cloud deployment type benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 service, and enhanced IT security. DevSecOps practices will help reduce Operational Expenditure (OPEX) using process standardization and automation processes, along with complete control and availability of an environment based on users’ needs.

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1808047

“Retail and consumer goods vertical is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

DevSecOps solutions and services offer retailers with the opportunity to align their application security processes with cloud-native application development and deployment processes to achieve a much more security-minded business culture. There has been high adoption rate of DevSecOps solutions and services in the retail sector, as the sector cherishes benefits, such as improved operational efficiency and productivity, reliable and secure IT environment, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The APAC region is expected to offer extensive growth opportunities for the DevSecOps market during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in cloud computing, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt DevSecOps solutions and services. With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising IT demands for business functions, the adoption of secure software development and deployment tools is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast year.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I:35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III:20%

By Designation: C-Level:35%, D-Level:25%,and Others:40%

By Region: North America:45%, Europe:20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%

Competitive Landscape of DevSecOps Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Make Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1808047

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the DevSecOps market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DevSecOps market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.