21700 Lithium Battery Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2025

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Bak Battery

Guangdong Dynavolt

Fusite

Jiangsu Tenpower Lithium

Eve Energy

Market Segment by Product Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Market Segment by Application

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

