2020 Trending | Third-Party Logistics Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Market Concentration Rate, Business Strategies 2025

This industry study presents the global Third-Party Logistics Market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Third-Party Logistics production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type. The consumption of Third-Party Logistics in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Maersk, Siem Offshore, etc.

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players covered in this study XPO Logistics, Yusen Logistics, Ryder System, SNCF Logistics, Toll Holdings, Agility Logistics, Bollore Logistics , CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson, CJ Korea Express, Dachser, Damco International, DSV, Expeditors, GEFCO, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

C2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Third-Party Logistics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent sub markets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

Scope of Report:

To analyze global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.



To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

