2020 Quality Management Software Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

The size of the global quality management software market was US $ 6,200 million and is expected to reach US $ 17,200 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.6% over the 2018- period. 2025.

This report examines the size of the global quality management software market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for quality management software by company, region, type and end-use industry.

Quality management guarantees the consistency of an organization, a product or a service. It has four main components: quality planning, quality assurance, quality control and quality improvement. Quality management focuses not only on the quality of products and services, but also on the means of achieving them. Quality management therefore uses quality assurance and control of processes and products to achieve more consistent quality.

The quality management software (QMS) solutions available on the market today offer a multitude of features, including non-compliance, complaint handling, document control, calibration and change management, among other things, making it an essential tool for the overall quality control of an organization. Sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecommunications are rapidly embracing QMS solutions. Other end-use industries include the automotive, defense and aerospace, retail industries, etc.

The North American region dominated the QMS market with approximately 44.53% market share in 2017, due to the widespread adoption of safety and compliance standards in the health care and healthcare industry. ” a sharp increase in the adoption of ISO 9000 principles observed in recent years. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience a large increase in demand for quality management software over the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% over the next eight years. The European regional market is at a mature stage and is expected to lose market share over the next eight years.

Autodesk Inc., MasterControl, Inc., Oracle, Siemens and SAP SE are some of the main market players in this area.Other key suppliers include Dassault Systemes SE, Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions Inc., Parasoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. The presence of a large number of solution providers in the market is expected to create intense competition between players. In order to maintain their market position, companies are launching products with additional functionality, advanced functionality and cross-platform integration. In addition, product differentiation and upgrades should pave the way for competitive advantage for companies in the market.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

IQS, Inc.

MasterControl, Inc.

EtQ

Intelex Technologies

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

MetricStream Inc.

Sparta Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Arena Solutions Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Oracle

Aras

AssurX, Inc.

Plex Systems, Inc.

IQMS, Inc.

Unipoint Software, Inc

Ideagen Plc

Dassault Systèmes SE

Siemens AG

Micro Focus

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

On Premise in the

cloud

Market segment by application, divided into

IT and telecommunications

Manufacturing

Health and life sciences

Other

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the quality management software market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the quality management software market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players Quality

management software manufacturers

Distributors / traders / wholesalers of

quality management software Manufacturers of quality management software subcomponents

Industry association

Downstream vendors

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the quality management software market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

