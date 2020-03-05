With the standardization of features such as MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data) services and URLCC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications) by the 3GPP, LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) networks are rapidly gaining recognition as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of both mission and business critical applications.
By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks ensure guaranteed and secure connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications – ranging from PTT group communications and real-time video delivery to wireless control and automation in industrial environments. Organizations across the critical communications and industrial IoT (Internet of Things) domains – including public safety agencies, militaries, utilities, oil & gas companies, mining groups, railway & port operators, manufacturers and industrial giants – are making sizeable investments in private LTE networks.
Browse Complete Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/2640367-the-private-lte-5g-network-ecosystem-2020-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-forecasts.html
The very first private 5G networks are also beginning to be deployed to serve a diverse array of usage scenarios spanning from connected factory robotics and massive-scale sensor networking to the control of AVGs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR/VR (Augmented & Virtual Reality). For example, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Cars division is establishing a local 5G network to support automobile production processes at its “”Factory 56″” in Sindelfingen, while the KMA (Korea Military Academy) is installing a dedicated 5G network in its northern Seoul campus to facilitate mixed reality-based military training programs – with a primary focus on shooting and tactical simulations.
In addition, with the emergence of neutral-host small cells, multi-operator connectivity and unlicensed/shared spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues is expected to grow significantly over the coming years. The practicality of spectrum sharing schemes such as the three-tiered CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) framework and Japan’s unlicensed sXGP (Shared Extended Global Platform) has already been proven with initial rollouts in locations such as corporate campuses, golf courses, race tracks, stadiums, airports and warehouses.
A number of independent neutral-host and wholesale operators are also stepping up with pioneering business models to provide LTE and 5G connectivity services to both mobile operators and enterprises, particularly in indoor settings and locations where it is technically or economically not feasible for traditional operators to deliver substantial wireless coverage and capacity.
Get Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2640367
Expected to reach $4.7 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. The market will further grow at a CAGR of 19% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for nearly $8 Billion by the end of 2023.
Estimates that as much as 30% of these investments – approximately $2.5 Billion – will be directed towards the build-out of private 5G networks which will become preferred wireless connectivity medium to support the ongoing Industry 4.0 revolution for the automation and digitization of factories, warehouses, ports and other industrial premises, in addition to serving other verticals.
The “Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, vertical market opportunities, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for private LTE and 5G network infrastructure investments from 2020 till 2030. The forecasts cover three submarkets, two air interface technologies, 10 vertical markets and six regions.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
- Private LTE and 5G network ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- System architecture and key elements of private LTE and 5G networks
- Analysis of vertical markets and applications – ranging from mobile broadband and mission-critical voice to domain-specific applications such as CBTC (Communications-Based Train Control) and connected robotics for factory automation
- Operational models for private LTE and 5G networks including independent, managed, shared core, hybrid commercial-private and private MVNO networks
- Mission-critical PTT/video/data services, deployable LTE/5G systems, cellular IoT, TSN (Time Sensitive Networking), URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications) techniques, quantum cryptography, unlicensed/shared spectrum, neutral-host/multi-operator small cells, network slicing, MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) and other enabling technologies
- Key trends including the adoption of local and shared spectrum licensing, commercial readiness of private 5G systems for Industry 4.0, nationwide and city-wide public safety broadband network build-outs, regional mission/business-critical LTE networks for utilities and energy companies, localized private LTE/5G networks for railway infrastructure, ports, airports, mines, factories, warehouses, buildings, campuses and public venues, and pioneering neutral-host business models for enterprise and public wireless connectivity.
- Review of private LTE and 5G network engagements worldwide, including case studies of more than 40 live networks
- Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for private LTE and 5G networks across the global, regional and national regulatory domains
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Future roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 600 ecosystem players including LTE/5G network infrastructure suppliers and vertical-domain specialists
- Strategic recommendations for end users, LTE/5G network infrastructure suppliers, system integrators and commercial/private mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2020 till 2030
Direct Purchase of Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2640367
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Submarkets
RAN (Radio Access Network)
- Mobile Core
- Backhaul & Transport
Air Interface Technologies
- LTE
- 5G
Spectrum Types
- Licensed Spectrum
- Unlicensed/Shared Spectrum
Unlicensed/Shared Spectrum Frequency Bands
- 1.9 GHz sXGP/DECT
- 2.4 GHz
- 3.5 GHz CBRS
- 5 GHz
- Other Bands
Vertical Markets
- Critical Communications & Industrial IoT
- ○ Public Safety
- ○ Military
- ○ Energy
- ○ Utilities
- ○ Mining
- ○ Transportation
- ○ Factories & Warehouses
- ○ Others
- Enterprise & Campus Environments
- Public Venues & Other Neutral Hosts
Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin & Central America
- North America
- Western Europe
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the private LTE and 5G network opportunity?
- What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
- Which vertical markets and regions will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What is the status of private LTE and 5G network adoption worldwide, and what are the primary usage scenarios of these networks?
- What are the practical applications of private 5G networks – based on early commercial rollouts and pilot deployments?
- How are private LTE and 5G networks delivering broadband and IoT connectivity for smart cities in areas such as public safety, transportation, utilities, waste management and environmental monitoring?
- What are the existing and candidate licensed, unlicensed and shared spectrum bands for the operation of private LTE and 5G networks?
- How will CBRS, sXGP, MulteFire and other unlicensed/shared spectrum access schemes and technologies accelerate the adoption of private LTE and 5G networks in the coming years?
- How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE and 5G networks for critical communications and industrial IoT?
- When will mission-critical PTT/video/data, 3GPP-LMR interworking, URLLC for industrial IoT, railway/maritime communications and other 3GPP-specified vertical-domain capabilities become commercially mature for implementation?
- How will the integration of TSN (Time Sensitive Networking) enable private 5G networks to deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity across a broad range of time-critical industrial applications?
- Do IEEE 802.16s, AeroMACS, WiGRID and other technologies pose a threat to private LTE and 5G networks?
- What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators in the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem?
- Will FirstNet, Safe-Net, ESN and other nationwide public safety broadband networks eventually replace existing digital LMR networks?
- When will private LTE and 5G networks supersede GSM-R as the predominant radio bearer for railway communications?
- What are the future prospects of rapidly deployable LTE and 5G systems?
- Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure suppliers, system integrators, vertical-domain specialists and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Inquire for more details at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2640367
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
- Expected to reach $4.7 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. The market will further grow at a CAGR of 19% between 2020 and 2023, eventually accounting for nearly $8 Billion by the end of 2023.
- SNS Telecom & IT estimates that as much as 30% of these investments – approximately $2.5 Billion – will be directed towards the build-out of private 5G networks which will become preferred wireless connectivity medium to support the ongoing Industry 4.0 revolution for the automation of factories, warehouses, ports and other industrial premises, besides serving additional verticals.
- Favorable spectrum licensing regimes – such as the German Government’s decision to reserve frequencies in the 3.7 – 3.8 GHz range for localized 5G networks – will be central to the successful adoption of private 5G networks.
- A number of other countries – including Sweden, United Kingdom, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia – are also moving forward with their plans to identify and allocate spectrum for localized, private 5G networks with a primary focus on the 3.7 GHz, 26 GHz and 28 GHz frequency bands.
- The very first private 5G networks are also beginning to be deployed to serve a diverse array of usage scenarios spanning from connected factory robotics and massive-scale sensor networking to the control of AVGs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AR/VR (Augmented & Virtual Reality).
- For example, Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz Cars division is establishing a local 5G network to support automobile production processes at its “”Factory 56″” in Sindelfingen, while the KMA (Korea Military Academy) is installing a dedicated 5G network in its northern Seoul campus to facilitate mixed reality-based military training programs – with a primary focus on shooting and tactical simulations.
- The private LTE network submarket is well-established with operational deployments across multiple segments of the critical communications and industrial IoT (Internet of Things) industry, as well as enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues. China alone has hundreds of small to medium scale private LTE networks, extending from single site systems through to city-wide networks – predominantly to support police forces, local authorities, power utilities, railways, metro systems, airports and maritime ports.
- Private LTE networks are expected to continue their upward trajectory beyond 2020, with a spate of ongoing and planned network rollouts – from nationwide public safety broadband networks to usage scenarios as diverse as putting LTE-based communications infrastructure on the Moon.
- In addition to the high-profile FirstNet, South Korea’s Safe-Net, Britain’s ESN (Emergency Services Network) nationwide public safety LTE network projects, a number of other national-level engagements have recently come to light – most notably, the Royal Thai Police’s LTE network which is already operational in the greater Bangkok region, Finland’s VIRVE 2.0 mission-critical mobile broadband service, France’s PCSTORM critical communications broadband project, and Russia’s planned secure 450 MHz LTE network for police forces, emergency services and the national guard.
- Other segments within the critical communications industry have also seen growth in the adoption of private LTE networks – with recent investments focused on mining, port and factory automation, deployable broadband systems for military communications, mission-critical voice, broadband and train control applications for railways and metro systems, ATG (Air-to-Ground) and airport surface wireless connectivity for aviation, field area networks for utilities, and maritime LTE platforms for vessels and offshore energy assets.
- In the coming months and years, we expect to see significant activity in the 1.9 GHz sXGP, 3.5 GHz CBRS, 5 GHz and other unlicensed/shared spectrum bands to support the operation of private LTE and 5G networks across a range of environments, particularly enterprise buildings, campuses, public venues, factories and warehouses.
- Leveraging their extensive spectrum assets and mobile networking expertise combined with a growing focus on vertical industries, mobile operators are continuing to retain a strong foothold in the wider private LTE and 5G network ecosystem – with active involvement in projects ranging from large-scale nationwide public safety LTE networks to highly localized 5G networks for industrial environments.
- A number of independent neutral-host and wholesale operators are also stepping up with pioneering business models to provide LTE and 5G connectivity services to both mobile operators and enterprises. For example, using strategically acquired 2.6 GHz and 3.6 GHz spectrum licenses, Airspan’s operating company Dense Air plans to provide wholesale wireless connectivity in Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, New Zealand and Australia.
- Cross-industry partnerships are becoming more commonplace as LTE/5G network equipment suppliers wrestle to gain ground in key vertical domains. For example, Nokia has partnered with Komatsu, Sandvik, Konecranes and Kalmar to develop tailored private LTE and 5G network solutions for the mining and transportation industries.
Order a Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2640367
List of Companies Mentioned
- 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)
- 450 MHz Alliance
- 450connect
- 4K Solutions
- 5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership)
- 5GAA (5G Automotive Association)
- 5G-ACIA (5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation)
- 5G-IA (5G Infrastructure Association)
- 7Layers
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- Aaeon Technology
- AAR (American Association of Railroad)
- ABB
- Abu Dhabi Police
- Accelleran
- Accenture
- ACCF (Australasian Critical Communications Forum)
- Accton Technology Corporation
- Accuver
- Ace Technologies Corporation
- AceAxis
- ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority)
- Adax
- Addis Ababa Light Rail
- ADF (Australian Defence Force)
- ADLINK Technology
- ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)
- ADR (Aeroporti di Roma)
- ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies)
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Advantech
- Advantech Wireless
- Aegex Technologies
- AEP Renewables
- AeroMobile Communications
- AeroVironment
- Affarii Technologies
- Affirmed Networks
- Agnico Eagle
- AGURRE (Association of Major Users of Operational Radio Networks, France)
- Air France
- Airbus
- Airgain
- Air-Lynx
- Airrays
- Airspan Networks
- Airwavz Solutions
- Ajman Police
- AKOS (Agency for Communication Networks and Services of the Republic of Slovenia)
- Alcobendas City Council
- Alcom (Alands Telecommunications)
- Alea/Talkway
- Alepo
- Alga Microwave
- Alliander
- Allied Telesis
- Alpha Networks
- Alpha Technologies
- Alphabet
- Alstom
- Altaeros
- Altair Semiconductor
- ALTÁN Redes
- Altice France
- Altice USA
- Altiostar Networks
- Altran
- Alvarion Technologies
- AM Telecom
- Amaggi
- Amarisoft
- Amazon
- Ambra Solutions
- Amdocs
- Ameren Corporation
- América Móvil
- American Tower Corporation
- Amit Wireless
- Amphenol Corporation
- An Garda Síochána (Irish National Police Service)
- Anktion (Fujian) Technology
- Anritsu Corporation
- ANS (Advanced Network Services)
- Antenna Company
- Anterix (pdvWireless)
- APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials) International
- API (American Petroleum Institute)
- APPA (American Public Power Association)
- Apple
- Aptel (Association of Proprietary Infrastructure and Private Telecommunications Systems Companies, Brazil)
- Aptica
- Aqura Technologies (Veris)
- Arcadyan Technology Corporation
- ARCEP (Autorité de Régulation des Communications Électroniques)
- Archos
- ARCIA (Australian Radio and Communications Industry Association)
- Arete M
- AREU (Azienda Regionale Emergenza Urgenza)
- Argela/Netsia
- ArgoNET
- ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)
- ARM
- Armasuisse (Federal Office for Defence Procurement, Switzerland)
- Arqiva
- ARRIS International
- Arrow Energy
- Artemis Networks
- Artesyn Embedded Computing
- Artiza Networks
- ASELSAN
- Askey Computer Corporation
- ASOCS
- Assured Wireless Corporation
- Astellia
- ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)
- ASTRID
- ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)
- AT&T
- Atel Antennas
- Athonet
- ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)
- Atlas Telecom
- ATN International
- Atos
- AttoCore
- Ausgrid
- Avanti Communications Group
- AVI
- Aviat Networks
- AVX Corporation
- AWWA (American Water Works Association)
- Axon
- Axxcelera Broadband Wireless
- Axxcss Wireless Solutions
- Azcom Technology
- Azetti Networks
- BABS/FOCP (Federal Office for Civil Protection, Switzerland)
- BAE Systems
- BAI Communications
- Baicells Technologies
- BAKOM/OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland)
- BandRich
- BandwidthX
- Barrett Communications
- BARTEC
- BASE (Telenet)
- BASF
- BATM Advanced Communications
- BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems)
- Baylin Technologies
- BBB (BB Backbone Corporation)
- BBK Electronics Corporation
- BC Hydro
- BCE (Bell Canada)
- BDBOS (Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio, Germany)
- BDEW (Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries, Germany)
- Beach Energy
- BEC Technologies
- Beeline Armenia
- Beeper Communications
- Benetel
- BesoVideo
- BHP
- Bilbao Metro
- Billion Electric
- Bird Technologies
- Bittium Corporation
- Black & Veatch
- Black Box Corporation
- Blackned
- BLiNQ Networks
- Blue Danube Systems
- Blue Wireless
- Bluebird
- BLUnet (Axpo WZ-Systems)
- BNetzA (Federal Network Agency, Germany)
- BNPB (Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management).
- Boingo Wireless
- Boliden
- Bombardier
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- BorgWarner
- Bosch Rexroth
- Bouygues Telecom
- Boxchip
- Brazilian Army
- Bridgewave Communications
- British Army
- Broadcom
- BroadForward
- Broadpeak
- BRTI (Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority)
- BSNL
- BT Group
- BTG (Dutch Association of Large-Scale ICT & Telecommunications Users)
- BTI Wireless
- B-TrunC (Broadband Trunking Communication) Industry Alliance
- Buenos Aires City Police
- Bullitt
- Bureau Veritas
- Busan Transportation Corporation
- BVSystems (Berkeley Varitronics Systems)
- BYD
- C Spire
- CableFree (Wireless Excellence)
- CableLabs
- CACI International
- CalAmp
- Caltta
- Cambium Networks
- Cambridge Consultants
- CAMET (China Association of Metros)
- Canadian Army
- CapX Nederland
- Cargotec
- Casa Systems
- Casio Computer Company
- Cat Phones (Caterpillar)
- CBRS Alliance
- CCI (Communication Components Inc.)
- CCI Systems
- CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)
- CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)
- CDE (Clarksville Department of Electricity) Lightband
- CEA (Canadian Electricity Association)
- CellAntenna Corporation
- Cellcom
- Cellnex Telecom
- cellXica
- Cemig (Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais)
- Centerline Communications
- CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations)
- Ceragon Networks
- CFE (Comisión Federal de Electricidad)
- Challenge Networks
- Charter Communications
- Chemring Technology Solutions
- Cheytec Telecommunications
- China Mobile
- China Southern Power Grid
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chongqing Dima
- CHPC (Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corporation)
- Cibicom
- CICT (China Information and Communication Technology Group)/China Xinke Group
- Ciena Corporation
- Cirpack
- Cisco Systems
- CITIC Pacific Mining
- City of London Police
- CK Hutchison Holdings
- Claro
- Cloudstreet
- CLP Power Hong Kong
- CN (Canadian National Railway Company)
- CND (Core Network Dynamics)
- CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation)
- CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation)
- Cobham Wireless
- Codan Communications
- Coherent Logix
- Collinear Networks
- Collins Aerospace
- Colony Capital
- Comba Telecom
- Comcast Corporation
- COMLAB
- CommAgility
- CommScope
- Comrod Communication Group
- Comtech Telecommunications Corporation
- CONET Technologies
- Connect Tech
- Connectivity Wireless Solutions
- Contela
- Contour Networks
- Coolpad
- Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia)
- Coriant
- Cornet Technology
- Corning
- Cox Communications
- CPqD (Center for Research and Development in Telecommunications, Brazil)
- Cradlepoint
- CRC (Communications Research Centre Canada)
- Crown Castle International Corporation
- CS Corporation
- Cubic Corporation
- Cubic Telecom
- CybertelBridge
- Daimler
- Dali Wireless
- Dalton Utilities
- DAMM Cellular Systems
- DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)
- Datang Telecom Technology & Industry Group
- DBcom
- DDPS (Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, Switzerland)
- DEKRA
- Dell Technologies
- Delta/Agema
- Deltenna
- Dense Air
- DEPEN (National Penitentiary Department, Brazil)
- Dhaka Mass Transit Company
- Dialogic
- Digi International
- Digital Bridge Holdings
- Digital Colony/Freshwave Group
- D-Link Corporation
- DMI
- Dongguan Electric Power Company
- DragonWave-X
- DRDC (Defence Research and Development Canada)
- Druid Software
- DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance)
- DSB (Directorate for Civil Protection, Norway)
- DSTL (Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, United Kingdom)
- DT (Deutsche Telekom)
- Dublin City Council
- Duke Energy Corporation
- Duons
- Durabook (Twinhead International Corporation)
- Dynabook
- e.GO Mobile
- EA Networks (Electricity Ashburton)
- Easycom (Shenzhen Easycom Electronics)
- E-Band Communications
- EchoStar Corporation
- ECI Telecom
- Ecom Instruments
- Ecotel
- ECT (Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam)
- EDF (Électricité de France)
- EDF Energy
- EDP (Energias de Portugal)
- EE
- EEI (Edison Electric Institute)
- EF Johnson Technologies
- EION Wireless
- Ekinops
- Elbit Systems
- Elefante Group
- Elektro
- Elisa
- Elistair
- Elta Systems
- ELUON Corporation
- Embraer
- EMERCOM (Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, Russia)
- Emerson
- ENA (Energy Networks Association)
- Encore Networks
- Enel Distribución Río
- Enel Group
- ENENSYS Technologies
- Energex
- EnerSys
- Enexis
- ENLETS (European Network of Law Enforcement Technology Services)
- ENTELEC (Energy Telecommunications and Electrical Association)
- Epiroc
- ERA (European Union Agency for Railways)
- Ericsson
- Erillisverkot (State Security Networks Group, Finland)
- EsalqTec
- Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions
- Eskom
- Essential Products
- Estalky (K-Mobile Technology)
- ETELM
- eTera Communication/Sinotech R&D Group
- Etherstack
- Ethertronics
- Etisalat
- ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)
- ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
- Etteplan
- Eurona Wireless Telecom
- EUTC (European Utilities Telecom Council)
- EWA (Enterprise Wireless Alliance)
- Excelerate Group
- EXFO
- Expeto
- Exprivia
- Expway
- ExRobotics
- ExteNet Systems
- Eyecom Telecommunications Group
- FAB (Brazilian Air Force)
- Fairspectrum
- Fairwaves
- Fastback Networks (CBF Networks)
- FAW Group
- FCNT (Fujitsu Connected Technologies)
- Federal Police of Mexico
- Federated Wireless
- FedEx
- Fenix Group
- FFI (Defence Research Establishment, Norway)
- FiberHome Technologies
- Fibocom Wireless
- Finavia
- FinnHEMS (Finnish Helicopter Emergency Medical Services)
- Finnish Border Guard
- Finnish Defence Forces
- FirstNet (First Responder Network) Authority
- Flash Private Mobile Networks
- Flightcell International
- Foshan Power Supply Bureau
- FPInnovations
- Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)
- Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)
- Fraunhofer IIS (Institute for Integrated Circuits)
- Fraunhofer IPT (Institute for Production Technology)
- French Army
- French Ministry of Defense
- French Ministry of Interior
- French National Gendarmerie
- French National Police
- Frequentis
- FRTek
- Fujian BelFone Communications Technology
- Fujitsu
- Funk-Electronic Piciorgros
- Funkwerk
- Future Technologies Venture
- Galtronics Corporation
- GCF (Global Certification Forum)
- GCT Semiconductor
- GE (General Electric)
- Gemalto
- Gemtek Technology
- Genaker
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- GenXComm
- Geotab
- Geoverse
- German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr)
- Getac Technology Corporation
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Glencore Coal
- Globalstar
- GO Internet
- Gogo
- Gold Fields
- Goodman Networks
- Goodmill Systems
- Green Packet
- GRENTECH
- Groupe ADP (Aéroport de Paris)
- GroupTalk
- GSI (GS Instech)/GST (GS Teletech)
- Guangzhou Power Supply Bureau
- GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)
- GWTCA (Government Wireless Technology & Communications Association)
- Haikou Electric Power Bureau
- Hainan Power Grid Company
- Halton Regional Police Service
- Halys
- Handheld Group
- Hanjin Newport
- HAPSMobile
- Harbor Max
- Harwich International Port
- HBFEC (Hebei Far East Communication System Engineering)
- HCL Technologies
- Heathrow Airport Holdings
- Heathrow Commercial Telecoms
- HFR
- HiSilicon
- HISPASAT Group
- Hitachi
- Hitachi Rail STS
- HKT
- HMD Global
- Hoimyung ICT
- Home Office, United Kingdom
- Hon Hai Precision Industry/Foxconn Technology Group
- Honeywell International
- Hong Kong Police Force
- Hoverfly Technologies
- HP
- HPA (Hamburg Port Authority)
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
- HTC Corporation
- Huawei
- Hub One
- Huber+Suhner
- Hughes Network Systems
- Hungarian Ministry of Interior
- Hunter Technology
- Huntsville Police Department
- Hydro-Québec
- Hytera Communications
- Hytera Mobilfunk
- IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)
- Iberdrola
- IBM Corporation
- IB-RED
- iBwave Solutions
- Ice Group
- Ice Norge
- Icom
- ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory)
- IDEMIA
- IDF (Israel Defense Forces)
- IDY Corporation
- IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)
- IgniteNet
- IGOF (International Governmental Operators’ Forum)
- IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan)
- Imaginet International
- IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore)
- IMPTT
- IMSWorkX
- Indian Army
- Indra
- INET (Infrastructure Networks)
- Infinera
- Infomark Corporation
- Infovista
- Inmarsat
- Innogy
- InnoWireless
- Inrico (Shenzhen Inrico Electronics)
- Inseego Corporation
- Instant Connect
- Intel Corporation
- Intelsat
- InterDigital
- Internal Security Forces, Lebanon
- Interop Technologies
- Intracom Telecom
- IoT4Net
- ip.access
- IPITEK (Integrated Photonics Technology)
- IPLOOK Networks
- Iradio Electronics
- Iridium Communications
- IRIS (Red Nacional de Radiocomunicación de Misión Crítica Tetrapol)
- Isala Klinieken Hospital
- ISC (International Speedway Corporation)
- ISCO International
- ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada)
- Iskratel
- Israel Police
- Israel Railways
- IS-Wireless
- Italian Army
- Italian Ministry of Interior
- Italtel
- ITELAZPI
- ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)
- ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
- IWT (Innovative Wireless Technologies)
- Jaton Technology
- Jazz (Pakistan Mobile Communications)
- JCI (Japan Communications Inc.)
- JEMS (Japan EM Solutions)
- JMA Wireless
- Jordanian Armed Forces
- JRC (Japan Radio Company)
- JRC (Joint Radio Company)
- Juni Global
- Juniper Networks
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation
- Kalmar
- Kantonspolizei Zürich (Cantonal Police of Zurich)
- Kapsch CarrierCom
- Kathrein Mobile Communication (Ericsson)
- KBR
- KCC (Korea Communications Commission) has
- Kenyan Police Service
- Key Bridge Wireless
- Keysight Technologies
- Kirisun Communications
- Kisan Telecom
- Klas Telecom
- Klein Electronics
- Kleos
- KMA (Korea Military Academy)
- KMBG (Dutch Critical Mobile Broadband Users) Expert Group
- KMW
- Kodiak Networks
- Komatsu
- Konecranes
- Koning & Hartman
- Kontron
- KPCN (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland)
- KPN
- KPN Critical Communications
- KRNA (Korea Rail Network Authority)
- KRRI (Korea Railroad Research Institute)
- KT Corporation
- Kudelski Group
- KUKA
- Kumu Networks
- K-Won
- Kymeta Corporation
- Kyocera Corporation
- Kyrio
- L&T (Larsen & Toubro)
- L3Harris Technologies
- Land Rover Explore
- Landmark Dividend
- LCR Embedded Systems
- Leidos
- Lemko Corporation
- Lenovo
- Leonardo
- LG Chem
- LG CNS
- LG Corporation
- LG Electronics
- LG Innotek
- LG Uplus
- LGS Innovations
- Ligado Networks
- Lime Microsystems
- Lisheng Fujian Communications
- LMCC (Land Mobile Communications Council)
- Lociva
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- LoJack
- Longsung Technology
- LS telcom
- M/C Partners
- M1
- M87
- Madagascar National Police
- Marlink Group
- Martin UAV
- Marubeni
- Marvell Technology Group
- Masmovil
- Mavenir Systems
- MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission)
- McWane
- MediaTek
- MegaFon
- Mellanox Technologies
- MER Group
- Mercedes-Benz Cars
- Metaswitch Networks
- Metro Network Services
- MIC (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan)
- Microlab
- Microsoft Corporation
- Microwave Networks
- MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China)
- Mimosa Networks
- Minas Gerais State Military Police
- Ministry of Citizen Protection & Public Order, Greece
- Ministry of Interior and Security, Côte d’Ivoire
- Ministry of National Security, Trinidad & Tobago
- Ministry of Public Security, Madagascar
- MitraStar Technology Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- MMG
- MND (Ministry of National Defense, South Korea)
- Mobile Tornado
- MobileDemand
- Mobilicom
- Mobilitie
- Modular Mining Systems
- MOF (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, South Korea)
- MOIS (Ministry of the Interior and Safety, South Korea)
- MOLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, South Korea)
- Moscow Police
- Motorola Mobility
- Motorola Solutions
- MP Antenna
- MPA (Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)
- MPF (Mauritius Police Force)
- MRC (Mobile Radio Center)
- MSB (Civil Contingencies Agency, Sweden)
- MT (Mauritius Telecom)
- MTC (Ministry of Transport and Communications, Peru)
- MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)
- MTN Group
- MTS (Mobile TeleSystems)
- MulteFire Alliance
- Multi-Tech Systems
- Mushroom Networks
- Mutualink
- MVM Group
- MVM NET
- MYT Electronics
- N.A.T.
- NAKIT (National Agency for Communication, Czech Republic)
- Nash Technologies
- National Guard of the Russian Federation
- National Police of Colombia
- National Police of Peru
- National Police of the Netherlands
- Naval Group (DCNS)
- NBA (National Basketball Association)
- NEC Corporation
- Nedaa
- Nemergent Solutions
- Neoenergia
- Neolink Communications Technology
- Neptune Mobile
- Neste
- Net1 International
- Net1 PH
- Net1 Sweden (Netett Sverige)
- Netas
- NetCity (GEOS Telecom/GEOS Holding)
- NetComm Wireless
- Netgear
- NetGenuity
- NetMotion Software
- NetNumber
- NETSCOUT Systems
- Neutral Connect Networks
- New Postcom Equipment
- New Zealand Police
- Newport Utilities
- Nextivity
- NFL (National Football League)
- NI (National Instruments)
- Nigeria Police Force
- Nkom (Norwegian Communications Authority)
- Node-H
- Nokia
- Nominet
- Nordic Telecom
- Norsat International
- Northern Michigan University
- Northern Star Resources
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Norwegian Police Service
- NRECA (National Rural Electric Cooperative Association)
- NS (Nederlandse Spoorwegen)
- Nsight
- NSW (New South Wales) Telco Authority
- NU Connect
- Nubia Technology
- NuRAN Wireless
- Nutaq Innovation
- NVision Group
- NXP Semiconductors
- Ocado
- Oceus Networks
- Octasic
- ODN (Orbital Data Network)
- Ofcom (Office of Communications, United Kingdom)
- Oi
- OMA (Open Mobile Alliance)
- Oman Royal Office
- Omnitele
- ONCF (Moroccan National Railway Office)
- One2many
- OneAccess
- OnePlus
- OneWeb
- Ooredoo
- OPPO
- Optus
- Oracle Communications
- Orange
- Orange Belgium
- Orange Poland
- Origin Energy
- Orion Labs
- Ørsted
- OSRAM
- Ożarowice Government
- PacStar (Pacific Star Communications)
- Panasonic Avionics Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Panda Electronics
- Panorama Antennas
- Parallel Wireless
- Parks Canada
- Parsons Corporation
- Pavlov Media
- PCCW
- PCTEL
- PCTEST Lab (PCTEST Engineering Laboratory)
- PEA (Provincial Electricity Authority, Thailand)
- Peel Regional Police
- Pei Tel Communications
- Peiker
- Pemex (Petróleos Mexicanos)
- Pentonet
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Pepro
- Perspecta Labs
- Petrobras (Petroleo Brasileiro)
- PetroChina
- PGA Tour
- PGE Systemy
- PHAZR
- Philippine Red Cross
- Phluido
- Pierson Wireless
- Pixavi
- PLA (People’s Liberation Army)
- Plover Bay Technologies (Peplink/Pepwave)
- PMN (Private Mobile Networks)
- PoCStar (Shanli Tongyi Information Technology)
- Polaris Networks
- Polizia di Stato (State Police, Italy)
- Port of Durban
- Port of Felixstowe
- Port of HaminaKotka
- Port of Immingham
- Port of Kokkola
- Port of Oulu
- Port of Qingdao
- Port of Rotterdam Authority
- Potevio
- PRESCOM
- PrioCom
- Proximus
- PSBTA (Public Safety Broadband Technology Association)
- PSCA (Punjab Safe Cities Authority)
- PSCE (Public Safety Communications Europe)
- PSTA (Public Safety Technology Alliance)
- PTA (Public Transport Authority) of Western Australia
- PTI (Persistent Telecom Inc.)
- Public Safety Canada
- Publicis Sapient
- Puloli
- Pulse Electronics
- Qatar Armed Forces
- Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior)
- QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology)
- Qinetiq
- QuadGen Wireless Solutions
- Qualcomm
- Quanta Computer
- Quantum Wireless
- Qucell
- Quectel Wireless Solutions
- Quintel
- Qulsar
- Quortus
- RAC (Railway Association of Canada)
- RACOM Corporation
- RAD Data Communications
- Radio IP Software
- Radisys Corporation
- RADWIN
- RAF (Royal Air Force)
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Rai Way
- RailTel/Indian Railways
- Raizen
- Rajant Corporation
- Range Networks
- RATP Group
- Raycap
- Raytheon Company
- Realme
- Rearden
- Red Hat
- Red Rover
- RED Technologies
- REDCOM Laboratories
- Redline Communications
- Reliance Industries
- REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks
- Repsol
- RESCAN (Canary Islands Network for Emergency and Security)
- Rescue 42/PodRunner
- Resolute Forest Products (Produits Forestiers Resolu)
- RF Window
- RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
- Ribbon Communications
- RIKS (State Infocommunication Foundation, Estonia)
- Rio de Janeiro Fire Department
- Rio Tinto Group
- RIVA Networks
- Rivada Networks
- Rivas Vaciamadrid City Council
- Robert Bosch
- Robustel
- Rogers Communications
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Rohill
- ROK (Republic of Korea) Army
- ROKAF (Republic of Korea Air Force)
- ROP (Royal Oman Police)
- Rosenberger
- Rostelecom
- Roy Hill Holdings
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Royal Thai Police
- RTRS (Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network)
- RTX A/S
- Ruckus Networks
- RugGear
- Ruijie Networks
- Rush University Medical Center
- Russian Army
- Russian Ministry of Defense
- Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs
- Russian Railways
- RWG (Rotterdam World Gateway)
- S&T
- Saab
- SAF (Singapore Armed Forces)
- Safari Telecom
- Safaricom
- SafeMobile
- Safe-Net Forum
- Safer Buildings Coalition
- Safran
- SAGE SatCom
- SAI Technology
- SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation)
- Samji Electronics
- Samsung
- Sandvik
- Sanjole
- Santos
- São Paulo State Military Police
- Saudi Aramco
- Saudi MOI (Ministry of Interior)
- SBA Communications Corporation
- Scania
- SCF (Small Cell Forum)
- Schneider Electric
- SCRF (State Commission for Radio Frequencies, Russia)
- SDG&E (San Diego Gas & Electric Company)
- Seamless Air Alliance
- Secure Chorus
- Sempra Energy
- Seoul Metro
- Seowon Intech
- Sepura
- Sequans Communications
- Serbian Ministry of Interior
- Sercomm Corporation
- SES
- SETAR
- Sevis Systems
- SFR
- SGCC (State Grid Corporation of China)
- SGP (Société du Grand Paris)
- SGS
- Shanghai Pearl Oriental Group
- Shanghai Police Department
- Sharp Corporation
- Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
- Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau
- Shenzhen Recoda Technologies
- Shift2Rail
- SHR (Shuohuang Railway)
- SIAE Microelettronica
- Siemens
- Siemens Mobility
- Sierra Wireless
- Signal Information & Communication Corporation
- Siklu Communication
- Silicom SAS (France)
- SIMCom Wireless Solutions
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- Sinclair Technologies
- Singapore Police Force
- Singtel
- SiRRAN Communications
- Sitarail
- SITRONICS
- Siyata Mobile/Uniden
- SK Telecom
- SK Telesys
- SLA Corporation/ESChat
- SLC (Secure Land Communications)
- Slovenian Ministry of Public Administration
- SM Optics
- Smart Cities Council
- Smart Communications
- SMART Global Holdings
- Smartfren
- SmarTone
- SmartSky Networks
- SNCF (French National Railways)
- SoftBank Group
- Softil
- SOLiD
- Soliton Systems
- Sonim Technologies
- Sony Corporation
- Sony Mobile Communications
- Sooktha
- South32
- Southern Adriatic Sea Port Authority
- Southern Company
- Southern Linc
- Space Data Corporation
- Spanish Army
- Spanish Ministry of Interior
- Spectra Group
- Speedcast International
- SpiderCloud Wireless
- SPIE Group
- Spirent Communications
- Sporton International
- Sprint Corporation
- SRS (Software Radio Systems)
- ST Engineering iDirect
- ST Engineering Land Systems
- Stadtpolizei Zürich (Zurich City Police)
- Star Microwave
- Star Solutions
- STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
- STC Specialized (Bravo)
- STEALTH Concealment Solutions
- Stedin
- Steep
- Steveco
- STI (Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia)
- STMicroelectronics
- sTraffic
- StrattoOpencell
- StreamWIDE
- STS (Special Telecommunication Service, Romania)
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Sunrise Communications
- Sunsea AIoT
- SuperCom
- Suzhou Aquila Solutions (Aquila Wireless)
- Swedish Armed Forces
- Swedish Ministry of Justice
- Swedish Police Authority
- Swisscom
- Swisscom Broadcast
- Syniverse Technologies
- Sysoco
- System Innovation Group
- T&W (Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics)
- TacSat Networks
- Tait Communications
- Talk-IP International
- Talkpod Technology
- Tampa Microwave
- Tampnet
- Tango Networks
- Taoglas
- TASSTA
- Tata Elxsi
- TCCA (The Critical Communications Association)
- TCL Communication (TCL/Alcatel/BlackBerry)
- TCOM
- TD Tech
- Tech Mahindra
- Technicolor
- Técnicas Competitivas
- Tecom
- Tecore Networks
- TEKTELIC Communications
- Tel Aviv Light Rail
- Telco Systems
- Teldat
- Tele2 Russia/SkyLink
- Telecom26
- Telefónica Deutschland
- Telefónica Group
- Telenor Group
- Telenor Maritime
- Telent Technology Services
- Telespazio
- TeleWare
- Teleworld Solutions
- Telia Company
- Telit Communications
- Tellabs
- Telo Systems Corporation
- Telrad Networks
- Telstra
- Teltronic
- Telus
- TEN (Texas Energy Network)
- Teracom Group
- TESSCO Technologies/Ventev
- Thales
- Three UK
- TI (Texas Instruments)
- TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)
- Tillman Infrastructure
- TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)
- TIM Brasil
- TLC Solutions
- T-Mobile US
- TOKIE Solutions/Irvees Technology
- Tokyo Metro
- Toshiba Corporation
- TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)
- Transit Wireless
- Transnet
- Trópico
- TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India)
- T-Systems
- TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association, South Korea)
- TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Turkish National Police Force
- Twilio
- Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Cellular
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S. DHS (Department of Homeland Security)
- U.S. DOD (Department of Defense)
- U.S. DOE (Department of Energy)
- U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission)
- U.S. Marines Corps
- U.S. Navy
- U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
- U.S. NPSTC (National Public Safety Telecommunications Council)
- U.S. NREL (National Renewable Energy Laboratory)
- U.S. NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration)
- UANGEL
- UBBA (Utility Broadband Alliance)
- Ubicquia
- U-Blox
- UGL
- UIC (International Union of Railways)
- UK Broadband
- Ukkoverkot
- UL
- UMC (University Medical Centre) Utrecht
- UN (United Nations)
- UNIFE (The European Rail Supply Industry Association)
- UNIMO Technology
- Unisoc
- UniStrong
- United Kingdom MoD (Ministry of Defence)
- United Technologies Corporation
- URSYS
- USSOCOM (U.S. Special Operations Command)
- UTC (Utilities Technology Council)
- UTCAL (Utilities Telecom & Technology Council América Latina)
- Utility (Utility Associates)
- Utility Connect
- Vanu
- Vattenfall
- VDE (Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies, Germany)
- VEON
- Verizon Communications
- Vertical Bridge
- Verveba Telecom
- VHA (Vodafone Hutchison Australia)
- Viasat
- Viavi Solutions
- Victoria Police
- Vientiane Municipal Government
- Vientiane Municipal Police
- VINCI Energies
- VinSmart/Vingroup
- Virtualnetcom/VNC (Virtual Network Communications)
- Vislink Technologies
- Vital NZ
- Vivint Internet
- Vivo
- VKU (Association of Local Public Utilities, Germany)
- VMware
- VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)
- Vodacom Group
- Vodafone Germany
- Vodafone Group
- Vodafone New Zealand
- Voentelecom
- Volkswagen Group
- Volvo CE (Construction Equipment)
- Voxer
- Voyage Auto
- VR Group (Finnish State Railways)
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
- VVDN Technologies
- Vy Group
- Wave Wireless
- Wavetel Technology
- Westell Technologies
- Western Power Distribution
- WH Bence Group
- Widelity
- WIG (Wireless Infrastructure Group)
- Wildox (Shenzhen Happy Technology)
- WiMAX Forum
- Wind Tre
- WInnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum)
- Wipro
- Wireless Logic Group
- Wireless Technologies Finland
- Wireless Telecom Group
- WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)
- Wouxun (Quanzhou Wouxun Electronics)
- WTL (World Telecom Labs)
- Wytec International
- XCOM
- XGP (eXtended Global Platform) Forum
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Xilinx
- XipLink
- Yageo Corporation
- Yanton (Quanzhou Yanton Electronics)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Yongin Severance Hospital
- YUHS (Yonsei University Health System)
- Yunnan Electric Power Company
- Zain Saudi Arabia
- Z-Com
- Zcomax Technologies
- Zebra Technologies
- Zello
- ZenFi Networks
- Zetel Solutions
- Zetron
- ZF
- Zhengzhou Metro
- Zhuhai Power Supply Bureau
- ZII (Zodiac Inflight Innovations)
- Zinwave
- Zmtel (Shanghai Zhongmi Communication Technology)
- ZTE
- Zyxel Communications Corporation