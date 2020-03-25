2020 Multi-family/HOA Property Management Software Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

The global market for multi-family property management software / HOA was 800 million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach 1290 million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% over the 2018 period. -2025.
This report examines the size of the global multi-family / HOA property management software market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global multi-family / HOA property management software market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.
Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include monitoring tenants and leases, accounting and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers with a centralized platform for viewing all of their properties. It also ensures the advancement of other operations related to the property such as the supervision of maintenance tasks and meeting the needs of tenants. Multifamily and HOA property management software is the property management software used in the multifamily and HOA (homeowner associations) field.
On the basis of type, the market for multi-family and HOA property management software is segmented into on-site and cloud type. The cloud-based PMS segment is expected to grow faster in the future.
The main companies have the advantages of better performance, more abundant types of products, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Therefore, they take the majority of the high end market share. As competition intensifies, the price gap between different brands will narrow. Likewise, the gross margin will fluctuate.The industry should remain driven by innovation, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as key strategies by players to increase their presence in the industry.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered
Yardi Systems
RealPage
Entrata
MRI Software
CoreLogic
AppFolio
Chetu
Syswin Soft
Property Boulevard
Buildium
Rockend
Console Group
PropertyBoss Solutions
Infor
ResMan
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
on-site type of cloud type
Market segment by application, divided into rental homeowner associations
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Study and predict the size of the market for multi-family property management software / HOA on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions
To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the multifamily / HOA property management software market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key stakeholders
multifamily / HOA Management heritage Software Manufacturers
multifamily / HOA Software Management Distributors / traders / wholesalers
multi / HOA Software Management Sub – Component Manufacturers
Association of the industry
downstream suppliers
Available customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the multifamily / HOA property management software market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
