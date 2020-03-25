2020 Market Research Report on Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industry

Report of Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Report of Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT)

1.2 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Polypropylene

1.2.3 Polyamide

1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Building & Construction

1.3.6 Sporting Equipment

1.3.7 Other (Furniture, Marine, etc.)

1.4 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.4.1 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.5.1 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.6.1 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production

3.7.1 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Business

7.1 Celanese Corporation

7.1.1 Celanese Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Celanese Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Celanese Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Celanese Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PolyOne Corporation

7.2.1 PolyOne Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PolyOne Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PolyOne Corporation Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 PolyOne Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Solvay S.A

7.3.1 Solvay S.A Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solvay S.A Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Solvay S.A Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Solvay S.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PlastiComp Inc

7.4.1 PlastiComp Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PlastiComp Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PlastiComp Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 PlastiComp Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 RTP Company

7.5.1 RTP Company Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 RTP Company Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 RTP Company Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 RTP Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lanxess AG

7.6.1 Lanxess AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lanxess AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lanxess AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Lanxess AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Asahi Kasei

7.7.1 Asahi Kasei Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Asahi Kasei Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Asahi Kasei Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SGL Group

7.8.1 SGL Group Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 SGL Group Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SGL Group Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SGL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SABIC

7.9.1 SABIC Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SABIC Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SABIC Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 PPG Fiber Glass Inc

7.10.1 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 PPG Fiber Glass Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

7.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Technocompound GmbH

7.12.1 Technocompound GmbH Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Technocompound GmbH Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Technocompound GmbH Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Technocompound GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Quadrant AG

7.13.1 Quadrant AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Quadrant AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Quadrant AG Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Quadrant AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Kingfa

7.14.1 Kingfa Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Kingfa Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Kingfa Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Kingfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Daicel Polymer Limited

7.15.1 Daicel Polymer Limited Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Daicel Polymer Limited Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Daicel Polymer Limited Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Daicel Polymer Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Dieffenbacher

7.16.1 Dieffenbacher Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Dieffenbacher Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Dieffenbacher Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Dieffenbacher Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT)

8.4 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Distributors List

9.3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT)

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

