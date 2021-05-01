2020 IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

This report studies the global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Integrated Operating Rooms were conceptualized in the late 1960’s but have evolved with the rapid advancement of new technology. The essential idea is that the operating room will have all of the necessary equipment needed for a surgeon in an ergonomic environment. Modern integrated operating rooms are built with state-of-the-art technology that aims to maximize efficiency.

Stryker is the largest supplier of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room, with a sales market share nearly 52% in 2016. That is to say, Stryker is the most popular IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA, and with half of the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA.

Stryker was the leading competitor in the integrated operating room market in 2016. The company was one of the first entrants into the integrated operating room market and offers the iSuite™ integrated operating room solution.

The USA average price of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room is in the decreasing trend, from 1017 K USD/ Unit in 2012 to 983 K USD/ Unit in 2017. With the situation of USA economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

In 2017, the global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Stryker

Karl Storz

Steris

Olympus

Image Stream

Getinge (Maquet)

Integritech

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High-definition (HD) Display System

Audio and Video Management System

Recording and Documentation System

Market segment by Application, split into

Minimally Invasive Surgery

General Surgery

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Manufacturers

IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market, by end-use. Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

