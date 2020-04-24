2020 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region, Type, Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Weight Loss and Weight Management market is valued at million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Weight Loss and Weight Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Weight Loss and Weight Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Weight Loss and Weight Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Nutrisystem

Atkins Nutritionals

Vivus

Biosynergy

Nestle

Herbalife International of America

Kellogg

Kraft

Quaker

Weight Watchers International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diet Foods

Supplements

Drugs

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Simple Obesity

Overweight

Obesity with Associated Complications

Table of Contents

1 Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Weight Loss and Weight Management

1.2 Classification of Weight Loss and Weight Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Diet Foods

1.2.4 Supplements

1.2.5 Drugs

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Simple Obesity

1.3.3 Overweight

1.3.4 Obesity with Associated Complications

1.4 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Weight Loss and Weight Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Weight Loss and Weight Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Weight Loss and Weight Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Weight Loss and Weight Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Weight Loss and Weight Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Weight Loss and Weight Management (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Nutrisystem

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nutrisystem Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Atkins Nutritionals

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Atkins Nutritionals Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Vivus

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Vivus Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Biosynergy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Biosynergy Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Nestle

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nestle Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Herbalife International of America

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Herbalife International of America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Kellogg

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Kellogg Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Kraft

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Kraft Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Quaker

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Quaker Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Weight Watchers International

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Weight Watchers International Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Weight Loss and Weight Management Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Weight Loss and Weight Management Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Weight Loss and Weight Management by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Diet Foods Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Supplements Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Drugs Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Other Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Simple Obesity Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Overweight Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Obesity with Associated Complications Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Weight Management Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

