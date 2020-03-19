2020 Future Of Tajikistan Telecommunications Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities of Mobile, Fixed Landline and Broadband Markets

The Tajikistan Telecommunications Report – 8th Series by OGAnalysis provides a complete overview of the Tajik Telecommunications Ecosystem as well as trends and growth factors that shape the future of the market.

The report describes in detail the future value proposition for the telecommunications market in Tajikistan until 2025. It also provides the prerequisite for gaining market share in the highly competitive telecommunications industry. It offers unmatched depth and breadth in terms of drivers, challenges, tariffs, competition, subscriber behavior, infrastructure, regulatory support and others.

The report provides detailed insight into the mobile, fixed and broadband markets in Tajikistan. The number of subscribers and the penetration rate are forecast for each of the sub-sectors including mobile, fixed-line and broadband segments from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2025.

With the rapid expansion and slowdown of Long Term Evolution (LTE) in 2G and 3G services, the Tajik telecommunications market is developing rapidly. The use of mobile connectivity, IoT, cloud services and smartphones has become crucial for telecommunications companies. Operators along the value chain are forced to adapt to these changes in emerging markets in order to maintain sales and profits.

The size, income, investments and infrastructure data of the telecommunications market in Tajikistan are also included in the research. In addition, the country’s business environment is compared to five comparable markets in the region in order to analyze Tajikistan’s market presence at regional level.

Telecommunications operators in Tajikistan face a variety of challenges, including rapidly changing customer patterns and financial and technological challenges. Identifying emerging trends and translating them into actionable strategies is critical to maintaining profitability. This report analyzes leading telecommunications companies in Tajikistan along the value chain, SWOT analysis, tariffs and financial profile.

The report also provides detailed forecasts of the country’s demographic factors such as population by age group, gender and region. Macroeconomic factors, which are the key drivers of telecommunications growth and brand and price strategies, including GDP and disposable income, are included.

The research also includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the telecommunications market in Tajikistan so that users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends in various segments of the industry.

The study also covers recent developments in the telecommunications market, mergers, acquisitions and launches, the availability of frequencies, tenders and other developments.

Scope

– Main results of the telecommunications market in Tajikistan and introduction – 2018

– Prominent market trends in Tajikistan in terms of sales, tariffs, packages, infrastructure, technologies, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with peer markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of the telecommunications market in Tajikistan with a description of the most important drivers and hidden opportunities

– Outlook for the annual number of subscribers from 2005 to 2025 for

. – Mobile services

. – Fixed landline connections

. – Fixed broadband services

– GDP, population, inflation, disposable income forecasts

– Business, SWOT and financial profiles of leading companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers

– to increase revenue from new and existing customers

– to identify important trends and hidden opportunities

– to gain a clear understanding of the country’s value chain

– Develop sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development

– Understand the paradigm shift in consumer preferences

– Compare the growth of the telecommunications business in Tajikistan with its comparison markets

– Gain insight into the role of legal and regulatory authorities in Tajikistan

Table of Contents

1. Tajikistan’s telecommunications industry

1.1 Market size and definition

1.2 Study

1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Key

2.2 Key strategies implemented by market leaders

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Porter’s five-force analysis

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1 Main strengths

3.3.2

3.3.3 Potential opportunities

3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Tajikistan Telecommunications

Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities 4.1 Tajikistan Mobile Subscribers and Penetration Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Tajikistan Fixed Telecommunication Customers and Penetration Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Tajikistan Fixed Broadband Subscribers and Penetration Outlook, 2005 – 2018, 2019-2025

5. Analysis of telecommunications companies in Tajikistan

5.1 Domestic and international companies

5.2 Key products from leading companies

5.3 Consolidation trends in the industry

6. Benchmarking of the telecommunications industry in Tajikistan

6.1 Overall ranking compared to comparable

6.2 Demand

6.3 Infrastructure

6.4 Growth index

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automotive companies in Tajikistan

7.1 Telecommunication company A: Profile and business activity in Tajikistan

7.2 Telecommunication company B: Profile and business activity in Tajikistan

7.3 Telecommunication company C: Profile and business activity in Tajikistan

8.

Tajikistan’s demographic and macroeconomic outlook until 2025 8.1 Tajikistan’s GDP outlook (gross domestic product, current prices), 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.2 Tajikistan’s disposable income outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.3 Tajikistan's

Continuation ….

