2020 Future Of Saudi Arabia Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The Saudi Arabia Automotive Report provides a complete overview of the trends that shape the Saudi Arabian automotive market. The Saudi Arabian automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service-oriented model, with new players focusing heavily on customer experience and consumer data.

Transitions in the automotive markets offer opportunities for some parts, while other components are exposed to a sharp decline compared to the forecasts.

Companies along the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes in order to maintain sales and profits. New vehicles have to be adapted to the current state of the art and consumer preferences.

The geographic diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automakers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D spending scenarios. Both large companies and start-ups aggressively focus on connected and autonomous vehicles in the country.

A strong government focus on promoting the country’s automotive industry is an important driver for Saudi Arabia. However, strict environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions require high investments.

Report description –

The future value proposition for the automotive market in Saudi Arabia until 2025 is described in detail in the research. It also offers important prerequisites for gaining market share in the Saudi Arabian automotive industry. It offers detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the Saudi Arabian automotive market so users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends for various types of vehicles, including passenger cars (PC), LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans, motorcycles and others.

The report includes annual historical and forecast data on car sales, commercial vehicle sales, car production, LCV production, bus and truck production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further annual historical data on the import and export market value of passenger cars , Buses, vans and HCVs by country of origin / destination are included in the Saudi Arabia automotive report.

The report shows the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia. From 2005 to 2025, key macroeconomic factors for consumption are forecast, including GDP, disposable income, population and inflation trends.

The Saudi Arabian automotive market is compared with the comparable markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, growth in demand, supply scenario and competitive structure. The report also analyzes regional and global trends in the automotive industry for the years 2018 to 2025.

Leading automotive companies that are present in the Saudi Arabian automotive market will be presented. The business description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and overview of the Saudi Arabian automotive activities of three leading automotive companies are included. Important recent developments and their effects on the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia are also presented.

Scope

– Key results of the Saudi Arabian automotive market and introduction – 2018

– Prominent market trends in Saudi Arabia in terms of sales, consumption, production, OEMs, sales, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with comparable markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of the presentation of the Saudi Arabian automotive market main drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual outlook for supply and demand (sales) from 2005 to 2025 for

– passenger cars

– light commercial vehicles

– heavy trucks

– buses

– delivery vans

– motorcycles

– GDP, population, inflation, forecasts of disposable income

– Business, SWOT and financial profiles of leading companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers to increase

sales of new and used car sales and services . Identify key trends and hidden opportunities. Gain a clear understanding of the country’s value chain for automobiles. Develop sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development. Understand paradigm shifts in consumer preferences. Comparing growth in Saudi Arabia Arab automotive business with its reference markets Gain insight into the role of local legal and regulatory authorities in Saudi Arabia



Table of Contents

1. Saudi Arabia automotive industry

1.1 Market size and definition

1.2 Study

assumptions 1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Important trends

2.2 Outlook for the automotive market in Saudi Arabia, 2018-2025

2.3 Outlook for the automotive market in Saudi Arabia by vehicle type, 2018-2025

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Porter’s five-force analysis

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1 Main strengths

3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3 Potential opportunities

3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Market outlook and growth opportunities for

automobiles in Saudi Arabia 4.1

Sales outlook for automobiles in Saudi Arabia, 2005-2018 , 2019-2025 4.2 Sales outlook for cars in

Saudi Arabia , 2005-2018, 2019-2025 4.3 Sales outlook for commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia Arabia , 2005-2018 , 2019 – 2025

4.4 Outlook for passenger car production in Saudi Arabia, 2005 – 2018, 2019 – 2025

4.5 Outlook for the production of commercial vehicles in Saudi Arabia, 2005 – 2018, 2019 – 2025

5. Analysis of the automotive trade in Saudi Arabia

5.1 Cars in Saudi Arabia – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.2 Goods transport vehicles in Saudi

Arabia – imports and exports in Saudi Arabia, 2013-2018 5.3 Trucks in Saudi Arabia – imports and Exports to Saudi Arabia, 2013-2018

5.4 Motorcycles in Saudi Arabia – imports and exports, 2013-2018

6. Analysis of Saudi Arabian automotive companies

6.1 Domestic and international companies

6.2 Key products from leading companies

6.3 Consolidation trends in the industry

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automotive companies in Saudi Arabia

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C.

8. Saudi Arabia Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook for

Continuation….

